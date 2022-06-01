Love they say is a beautiful thing even if some people believe it will end in tears making them skeptical to fall in love

As skeptical as such people are, they gush when they see beautiful love moments both offline and offline

In the world of uncertainty, some Nigerian celebrities have given their fans the believe that true love still exists by constantly showing lovely moments to their partners

As much as there are so many doubting Thomases who never believed in true love, some people keep proving them wrong with their heartwarming acts both offline and online.

Some Nigerian celebrities have shown that true love do exist and have continually demonstrated it to their teeming followers and partners.

Nigerian celebrity couples. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @bankywellington @offiical2baba @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nigerian celebrities who have really made fans believe in true love.

1. Adesua and Banky W

One of the finest Nigerian celebrity couples, Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married in November 2017, and it has been a complete show of love and affection for each other ever since.

The lovers are known to be flaunting each other online and do heartwarming things together.

Adesua and Banky will make anyone who has lost hope in love have a rethink.

2. Adekunle Gold and Simi

Maybe because they are both professionals and sing love songs, Adekunle Gold and Simi will sweep you off with their romantic gestures.

When you think you've not heard from them in a while, the duo will just come up with one major love move.

Adekunle Gold and Simi can make a single person regret his or her status.

3. Omotola Jalade and Captain Demuren

Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade and her husband, Captain Demuren have been happily married for 26 years.

The marriage is blessed with four children and it has always been a show of love and affection between them.

Who wouldn't want an Omotola and Demuren kind of marriage? They look so good together even after 26 years.

4. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

The veteran Nollywood stars are always a joy to their fans with many praying for their kind of longevity.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are perfect examples of how love should be practiced at old age, they are so adorable together.

Their gestures online and offline always wow the fans.

5. Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie

Another celebrity couple who gives the fans reasons to find a lover is Mercy Johnson and her man, Prince Okojie.

The marriage is blessed with four children and their home is always a drama with the kids joining their parents in the show of love.

Mercy and Okojie always reciprocate love for each other both online and offline.

6. Omoni Oboli and Nnamdi

Actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi have been married for 21 years and they remain in love with each other.

The lovebirds share moments as if they started their love journey just last year and they are such a joy to see together.

Omoni and her husband also love to use romantic names for each other.

7. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi might not be married yet, but they qualified to be in this list because they have been around for a while despite all odds.

Some people predicted that their relationship might not last but Temi and Mr Eazi have cemented it by getting engaged to each other in a romantic way.

Their fans await updates from the upcoming wedding.

8. 2Baba and Annie Idibia

Veteran singer, 2Baba and his actress wife, Annie Idibia might be taking their issues to social media but they are such a lovely couple.

Take away the social media back and forths, 2Baba and Annie are lovely people and their fans know it.

People love it when the singer constantly defends his wife during any online saga.

9. Real Warri Pikin and hubby

Comedian Real Warri Pikin and her husband Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha are another celebrity beautiful couple.

They constantly show off each other online with jaw-dropping photos and other beautiful moments.

The comedian also has a habit of using their love life to make lovely jokes.

10. Josh2funny and wife

Comedian, Josh2funny and his Ethiopian lover, Bina Alfred are also a beautiful couple people love to see online.

They recently welcomed their first child together and the funnyman was full of praise for his beautiful wife.

Which celebrity couple makes you fall in love the most?

