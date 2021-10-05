Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva recently addressed a rumour about her actor husband Olu Jacobs

The Nollywood star stated that her husband is hale and hearty, while urging people not to be deceived

Joke and her husband have one of the most beautiful relationships in the entertainment industry

Veteran actress Joke Silva has refuted the claim that her actor husband Olu Jacobs is dead.

In a chat with The Punch, the elderly woman addressed the rumour that her lovely husband had passed away.

Actress Joke Silva says her husband Olu Jacobs is hale and hearty. Photos: @_olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs is still alive - Joke Silva

Noting that her husband is hale and hearty, the actress revealed that her rumour pedlers were just deceiving themselves.

The film star urged Nigerians not to believe the bad news, adding that they shouldn't disturb their heads.

Talking about her husband's current situation as at the time the reporter called her, Joke stated that Olu was about to have Eba and Ogbono soup.

Nigerians wish Olu Jacobs well

Humain Ajanaku:

"May God give him long healthy life. I be u people no.1 fan."

Sylvanus Ubong-abasi Ekpo:

"Some people comment Sha... Imagine someone saying she should go live with her husband. For what? Believe what you choose to believe, it doesn't change anything. I wish Olu Jacob sound health."

Ceejay Jikisim:

"Second time some people dey wish this man death. This is unfair, may God heal you sir."

Chinwendu Marvelous Chikezie:

"Why are they always wishing this man de**d what is the problem. I wish you long life and good health sir."

Lilian Opara Lilly:

"Thank God. Thank God I did not comment bcos I did not believe it."

Getty Odey:

"Can't they leave this man alone to enjoy his old age in peace? At least he is not Nigerian' s problem."

Gift Ofulue:

"despite we're in information age alot of people are still very dumb and don't even the use of Google and other search engines they'll still be spreading sensless Rumours."

Joke Silva celebrates her 60th birthday

A video showing the moment Joke Silva was treated to a delightful surprise by her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, for her new age was spotted online.

Blessing teamed up with a birthday surprise company and they stormed Joke’s Lagos residence bearing several gift items for her.

Joke couldn’t help but get emotional by the overwhelming display of love from members of her household who gathered in the living room.

Source: Legit.ng