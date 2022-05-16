Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is celebrating the birthday of her beloved husband, Prince Okojie

The actress showered her man with beautiful words on Instagram and also shared a video of a good deed he did for an old man

Mercy stated that Prince Okojie build a 3-bedroom apartment for an old man whose roof was taken away by the wind during rainfall and shared the video

Actress Mercy Johnson never holds back when it comes to celebrating her family members most especially her man, Prince Okojie.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her dear husband as he added a new year as he shared a lovely photo of him and showered him with beautiful words on his special day.

She once again expressed her love for Prince Okojie and shared a video of how the celebrant helped an elderly man whose home got damaged during rainfall.

Mercy revealed that Prince Okojie of the old man on Facebook after the wind blew away his roof and sent his team to help build a 3-bedroom apartment for him.

The movie star shared a video of the old house damaged by wind and the new one under construction as he gushed over her beloved husband.

Check out the video below:

Check out her special birthday shoutout to Prince Okojie below:

Nigerians join Mercy Johnson in celebrating her man

Social media users have trooped to Mercy Johnson's page to send lovely birthday messages to her husband and also commend him for the good work he did.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_blex_ing_:

"Happy birthday Abi purity May God keep blessing you Sir."

Abah_tessy:

"Happy birthday to him. May God bless him more than ever before, this is a very great act of kindness❤️❤️ bless you all."

Seunlily:

"May ur Bank accounts never run dry Ijn I wish u ll n more sound health n prosperitiessir."

