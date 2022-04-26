Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has stirred reactions on social media over her recent statement about marriage

Yvonne, in her statement, gave some of the reasons why some people get married as she claimed everyone has an agenda for getting married

The popular actress queried if people still marry because of the love they have for each other

Popular actress Yvonne Nelson recently gave her opinion on why people still get married today as she asked if love was still key in marriages.

According to the actress, many people who go into marriage because they have an agenda.

Yvonne Nelson lists different agendas people have in marriages. Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne stressed that many people have reasons for marrying their partners, which could be linked to having children and money.

She wrote via her social media timeline:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc etc errmm. Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent? Or does everyone now have an agenda. In marriage, everyone has an agenda. Society told us otherwise. Our parents told us otherwise. Our church told us otherwise.”

See the post below:

Yvonne Nelson stirs reactions over her statement on marriage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ngo_dork1:

"Deep where's is the lie ."

allyhi_wer:

"Agenda or not, marriage creates a beautiful companionship."

spunkysessentials:

"Even if you want to attack her… ask yourself that girl or boy you are currently with ,is there no transaction in between?? It becomes a problem when one person gives more and the other person small or nothing."

leaddyskincare:

"Only God loves us unconditionally,The earlier for you to assimilate that the better for you But Marriage is still part of God’s love for us.Believe it or not."

Aki shows off dance moves at Prince of The Johnsons' wedding

Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze better known as Aki, was among the popular actors that stormed the event of his fellow The Johnson’s co-star Mc Obeleife, who is popularly known as Prince.

Aki shared a video from the wedding ceremony where he was seen making a grand entry.

The veteran actor was seen exchanging greetings with the groom and the bride. In another scene from the video, Aki showed some dance moves alongside the groom as he made money rain.

Source: Legit.ng