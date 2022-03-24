Good news came pouring into the household of respected Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Wednesday, March 23

The Nollywood diva’s husband, Captain Ekeinde, clocked a new age and their marriage equally clocked 26 years

Interestingly, that was not all for the family as the movie star’s daughter, Princess, also graduated from her university in Dubai

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The respected movie star via posts shared on her Instastory channel disclosed to the world that her marriage to her husband, Captain Ekeinde, clocked a whopping 26 years.

Omotola Jalade marks major wins in her family. Photo: @realomosexy

Source: Facebook

However, that was not the only call for celebration as the actress’ husband equally added a new age on Wednesday, March 23.

The icing on the cake for the Ekeinde family was their daughter Princess’ graduation ceremony from a university in Dubai which also fell on the same day.

A proud Omotola shared a short clip of her daughter being presented with her certificate alongside other graduands.

Omotola also shared a beautiful picture of her lookalike daughter rocking her convocation gown.

The young lady bagged a master’s degree in international tourism from Middlesex University in Dubai.

See screenshots as sighted on Omotola’s Instastory channel below:

Omotola Jalade marks anniversary, daughter's graduation and hubby's birthday. Photo: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola celebrates her birthday with beautiful pictures on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omotola took to social media to share some gorgeous new photos.

The mother of four and movie veteran clocked 44 and released some photos of herself rocking a beautiful red dress.

Fans and industry colleagues were all seen in the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages for the respected Nollywood diva.

Meraiah Ekeinde celebrates birthday in style

Still in a related story about the Ekeinde family, Legit.ng previously reported that Omotola Jalade's daughter Meraiah celebrated her 22nd birthday on February 7 and she took to social media to announce it.

The beautiful young lady shared photos specially taken to celebrate the joyous day with fans on Instagram.

Nigerians flooded Meraiah's comment section with numerous birthday wishes and prayers.

Also celebrating her, Omotola wrote:

"Happy birthday to a Beauty in and out . May your Light continue to shine Brighter each passing year. You’re Truly Blessed. Love you endlessly."

