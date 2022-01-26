Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W, has revealed that his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, is also a musician

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng Banky revealed that Adesua is already working on her album and they have a song together

The music star also gushed over his wife’s amazing voice and noted that she is a very beautiful singer

Popular Nigerian musician, Banky W, has gushed over his wife, Adesua Etomi, for the umpteenth time and revealed that she is also now a musician.

While speaking with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode, the Mr Capable star opened up on how he and Adesua have a song together.

Not stopping there, Banky revealed that the actress is actually working on her own album and they decided that the song should be on it.

Banky W praises Adesua Etomi's voice, says she is set to drop album. Photos: @bankywellington

Adesua Etomi is known as a brilliant actress and the news of her becoming a musician no doubt came as a surprise.

During the interview, Banky went ahead to explain just how much of a good singer his wife is.

In his words:

“Susu has an amazing voice. I know I am biased because I am her husband so you would expect me to say it, but really, she is such a beautiful woman but also a beautiful singer as well so we are excited about it.”

He also revealed that her EP would be released in the first week of February, 2022.

Also during the interview, Banky W spoke on how people say he is a musician, an actor and a pastor. According to him, people should not be put in a box. He also added that if they read their bibles well, they would see that there is a lot of love.

Banky added that the Songs of Solomon in the bible also describes love between a man and woman, se*x, and is more descriptive than any song he has ever written.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi moves includes son’s photo in emotional video for his birthday

Top Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W’s son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, has clocked one.

The little boy turned one on January 25 and his parents took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Taking to their individual social media pages, Adesua and Banky shared a photo of their child as a newborn in their video compilation.

The touching video was also a compilation of the different interesting reactions from friends and loved ones of the couple after they were told about Adesua’s pregnancy and how she was expecting a baby boy.

