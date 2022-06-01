A few months into the year 2022, some celebrities have taken the important step to move their relationship to the next level

These superstars have all happily shared the news of their engagements and proposals on social media

Music star Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola and Funnybone among others feature in a list compiled by Legit NG

More celebrity weddings are set to wow Nigerians and social media users who love all the glitz and glamour that follows these lavish ceremonies.

These individuals have already held their family, friends, and online supporters to ransom with the beautiful announcements of their proposals and wedding engagement.

4 celebs getting married soon. Photo: temiotedola/@mi_abaga

Source: Instagram

For instance, billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her singer lover, Mr Eazi, trended on social media for days after they shared the news that they would be getting married.

In light of these, Legit.ng has compiled a list of superstars who have elevated their relationships and will most likely be getting married before the year runs out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1 & 2. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

On April 10, celebrity lovers Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola left many rushing to their Instagram pages to check pictures from their proposal.

The Leg Over crooner finally popped the big question and the pictures shared made it quite evident that it was a beautiful moment.

Mr Eazi and Temi are set to tie the knot this year but they have both made it clear that they want a small event.

2. Comedian Funnybone

The humour-merchant has gained a reputation as the ever-supportive friend who shows up for friends when they are getting married.

However, the story has also changed for Funnybone who recently shared the news of his engagement on social media.

The entertainer is expected to marry his lover in a few months.

4. Rapper M.I Abaga

The rap musician sent many gushing weeks ago after announcing that he has popped the big question.

MI Abaga also released stunning pictures of him and his beautiful wife-to-be.

Many are still expecting the My Belle hitmaker to make an announcement of the official wedding date.

Actor Francis Duru marks 19th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood movie star Francis Duru and his wife witnessed the celebration of their 19th wedding anniversary.

The film star dedicated a beautiful post to his woman on Instagram while thanking God for upholding their union.

He wrote:

"I bless the day I found you..you fill the essence fueled from on high..my great midwife..tnx for being you and being there for us...thanks Dox..no one but you...my undying love I vow 4 Eva...we bless God good people ..it's our wedding anniversary ..your prayers will be cherished most...may the good Lord bless you all abundantly."

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the husband and wife.

Source: Legit.ng