Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has caused a buzz on social media after he revealed his relationship status

In a comment that has gone viral on the Nigerian internet, Davido noted that he is not single like his friends

This happened after Peruzzi claimed all his guys are single and Davido’s comment has raised questions

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now left fans asking questions after he spoke about his relationship status on social media.

It all started when the singer’s associate, Peruzzi, took to a comment section on social media to claim that all of his guys are single.

Davido, however, quickly shutdown Peruzzi’s claim and distanced himself from it.

Davido reveals that he is not single. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the Risky crooner, he is not single like Peruzzi and all the rest of his guys. See their exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This came as a surprise seeing as Davido might be one of the most eligible bachelors in the country following his on and off relationship with his third baby mama, Chioma.

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media had a lot to say about Davido’s claim of not being single and some of them shared funny comments. Read some of their reactions below:

Iamifunanyaokafor:

“Who's chopping OBO now .”

Donreal_blogg:

“We already know...... chioma covers u.”

Noggra_:

“So make we begin fly?”

Chi_ugezu:

“I hope chioma is the reason .”

_Teetress:

“Davido is for everyone he go soon reach me too .”

Ladyque_1:

“Davido na cruise .”

Nene_george:

“We know nah, Chefchi all the wayyyyy!!!. No retreat, no surrender.”

Interesting.

Davido's Ifeanyi gets fed up as Ice Cram man plays games on him in Dubai

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, was recently on vacation with his mother, Chioma, in Dubai, and they are having the time of their lives.

However, Ifeanyi did not seem to enjoy it much after he was the victim of the games street ice-cream sellers are known to play in Dubai.

In line with their usual games, the vendor continued to shift the cone away despite Ifeanyi’s many attempts to grab his ice cream.

At one point, the little boy walked away with just the cone and no ice cream till one of the onlookers led him back to the stall. Ifeanyi tried again but was not able to secure his treat so he walked away in frustration, leaving his mother and other friends rolling in laughter.

Source: Legit.ng