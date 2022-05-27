The elections season is here again with politicians and political parties coming up with strategies that will make them victorious at the polls

In the build up to the 2023 elections, some Nigerian entertainment practitioners have signalled their interest in politics

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the celebrities and the elective positions they are vying for, and their efforts at making it happen

Elections time are always filled with dramas and interesting developments with aspirants springing up from different parts of the country to seek elective posts available for contention.

As the politicians canvass votes and win the electorates over, they seek the assistance of entertainers to help with campaigns and get their fans on their sides.

These celebrities have over the years moved beyond being politicians mouthpiece, some of them have decided to join active politics buy seeking elective posts and throwing their weights behind some candidates.

1. Banky W

Banky W singalled his intention tocontests as member of the House of Representatives representing Eti Osa federal constituency in Lagos in 2019.

After losing the at the poll, he joined the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 to run for the same office.

The singer turned politician dramatically lost at the primaries he had initially been declared winner.

2. Davido

Music superstar, Davido through his influential family members got into active politics by throwing his weights behind his uncles.

The Adeleke family are a force to reckon with in Osun state with strong political background.

The singer is backing his uncle, Ademola Adeleke to become the next governor of the state.

3. Funke Adesiyan

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan was appointed as one of the aides of Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari months after blasting the govenment.

Funke is in active politics and have at different times decamped from PDP to APC.

The Ibadan born actress is not slowing down in her efforts to get to the top of her political career hence shifting focus a bit from acting.

4. J Martins

Veteran singer, J Martins announced his intention to run as a member of the federal House of Representative, representing Ohafia/Arochukwu constituncy.

The singer announced that he will be stepping down from running for the post but will support whoever his party elected for to run for the post.

J Martins said he came to the conclusion after wide consultations.

5. Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot is a serving member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Despite all the criticisms by youths and his utterances during the End SARS protest, the actor has won All Progressives Congress' (APC) ticket to run for the another term.

Watch his victory dance after winning the ticket for the third time below:

6. Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie has signified his interest to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

Yul has been campaigning to become the Nigeria's number one citizen and he is firm about the ambition.

The movie star recently declared that the ambition is in God's hand. Read his post below:

