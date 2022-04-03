Nigerian singer/actor, Banky W, had earlier taken to social media to once again declare his intentions to run for House of Representatives

Barely hours afterwards and amidst support from fans and followers, DJ Obi slammed the singer for his lack of focus

Obi's comments have since gone viral, leaving social media users divided as regards the now-trending issue

Banky W may have quite the fanbase and support but it appears that his decision to declare for House of Representative in the 2023 election has left some people unimpressed.

One of such people is popular music enthusiast, DJ Obi, who made the bold move to express his disapproval of Banky's political aspiration.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the issue. Photo credit: @djobieajent and @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Right under Banky's post in which he made his intentions to run in the upcoming elections, DJ Obi made it known that the singer not only lacked focus but was not strong enough for the work ahead.

Pointing out all of Banky's activities music, film, gospel ministry and now politics, the DJ spared no words when he told Banky to sit this one out.

The use of the 'End SARS' hashtag at the end of his comment suggested there was more to the callout.

Part of his comment reads:

"We need real politicians. This is not a popularity contest. We are serious about our country. Nigeria is on the verge of getting on the path to greatness. We need solid men that are willing to lose it all for this nation to work and work well. The work ahead is not for the weak hearts."

See the screenshot below:

Fans expressed mixed feelings over the callout Photo credit: @instablog

Source: Instagram

The post has sparked a debate on social media. While some people have chastised the DJ over his daring comments, others expressed support.

People in support of DJ OBI's callout

ceemplybecca:

"Dj Obi has a point tho! BankyW needs to focus on one thing and stop this Jack of all trades thing!"

rinchi_mufasa:

"Fr all he said is but this guy get Banky for mind before sha "

ahm_blesyn:

"In my own opinion dj obi has a point."

oy.s_b:

"No lies told. Honestly no lies! But many people are afraid to say it."

_diivine:

"But Obi is right!! Banky dey do anywhere bele face."

clinton_marley:

"Dj OBI I dey with you on this one ... Country dey Bleed, we need someone serious."

People in support of Banky W's political ambition

yisa_visuals_ent

"Even Comedian turn President for Ukraine, now he is War Hero, maybe na person like Banky we need to deliver us from our Putin kind of leaders Abeg make DJ."

tutyshoe:

"There's no limit to what a man can be. Do not listen to naysayers."

llinasbeadsandaccessories:

"If you people have personal issues go and resolve it, allow him to exercise his right."

organicoilplus:

"So because he's going to be a musician he should give up on his talent and calling, oga talk another thing."

amaxynaturals:

"How does him being a musician and a preacher affect his political ambition or is there something else the DJ isn't telling us?"

iyawoodus:

"Stupid talk! Exactly the mentalility that keeps us where we are bc we believe certain people shdn't be in politics. Go and read about Rev Jesse Jackson, Dr Martin Luther King Jnr and come back with a better informed opinion...mstweeh."

