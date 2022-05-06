Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has commenced campaign to become the next president of Nigerian in 2023

The actor, in a lengthy statement, spoke on why he deserved to be the next president of the country, adding that he didn’t insult anyone even when he was dragged on social media

Yul went on to say every that happened in the past few days was God preparing him for the presidential seat

As many politicians in the country have been making their interest in becoming the president of the country, popular actor Yul Edochie has now joined the long list.

In a lengthy message via his social media handle, the actor revealed why he deserved to be the next president of Nigeria.

As President I will make good decisions that may not favour certain people: Yul Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul said:

“God is preparing me for the presidential seat of our country Nigeria. In the last couple of days I have been insulted by people all over the world who do not know the reasons for my decision. I have been attacked by people who do not understand that every action taken has a root cause, people who do not live with me and my family therefore they will not know what inspired my action.”

The actor said his ability to keep himself from insulting or attacking anyone was one of the qualities of a leader.

Yul also revealed his campaign promises, he said:

“As President I will make good decisions that may not favour certain people, I will provoke the corrupt ones, they will insult me, they will spread negative news about me And in the face of it all I will stand firm and unshakeable, I will never react in anger nor attack anyone unjustly. I will remain focused on the task of rebuilding our country.”

See the post below:

See some of the reactions below:

cassie_collections:

"Talk all u want ,to make may talk ,she won’t talk ..silence is golden indeed."

xup.catty:

"None of the other contestants asked for a donation oooo."

francachris7:

"You kn go use your campaign money do better thing."

radig12:

"U can't manage ur home ..u think u can manage a country..u lie ."

