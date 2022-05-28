Actor and politician Desmond Elliott is well on his way to securing a third term in office after winning the APC primary election

Elliott, representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, managed to clinch the ticket to run for a third term

A celebratory video shared on social media captured an elated Elliot dancing Kizz Daniel’s Buga alongside Surulere residents

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliott is still waxing strong in his political sojourn and doesn’t seem to have plans to completely return to movie making any time soon.

The film star turned politician recently managed to clinch the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket to enable him to run for a third term in office.

Elliott is currently representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In the mood of celebrating his victory, the actor shared a video on his official Instagram page showing how he partied alongside residents in Surulere.

The politician didn’t hold back in busting dance moves to Kizz Daniel’s Buga song and he even went ahead to show off the song’s dance routine.

Watch the video as seen on his Instagram page below:

Social media users react

mojisolaadekunle said:

"Nothing changes, when are people going to wake up?"

molly_nma_blessed said:

"Someone that built pit toilet for you all....are we even ready for change."

mz_shimmer said:

"So there re still gullible pple in this country after all we ve been through."

chesca_mmh said:

"Olodo people. Surulere barely has clean water and good roads. See the old hungry people dancing with him and will still go back home to No LIGHT. Your sufferings are still 60 years fresh. Una go suffer tey no be curse."

