Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, has mocked his cousin Bamidele Adeleke after losing to their uncle Ademola Adeleke during the Osun State People Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.

Davido, who has refused to shy away from politics when it comes to supporting his uncle's political career, claimed the punishment for contesting against Ademola during the PDP primaries was awaiting Bamidele.

Singer Davido mocks cousin Dele after losing Osun PDP primaries.

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss wrote:

"Ur talkin to the 1 person wey vote u abi .. I no understand which one be all supporters ... cousin dele frog jump loading ."

Nigerians react as Davido mocks cousin over Osun PDP primaries

Following Davido's statement, Nigerians have reacted in the comment section.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

@gaskolly:

"This guy leave uncle abeg hinsef no say all nah trial for ham❤️."

iyam_hayur:

"This Davido na werey."

lasOski:

"Baddest leave this one make him dey rant ."

K_soyoye:

"Last last na family matter and would be settled ."

IamSpizzle:

"Wait Shey na the “Mr Dele na my boy X2” be this or am i mistaken him for someone else ."

Yungkhalifatyg1:

"001 abeg let baba rest dat primary wey him lose go still him head na."

Olaniyi_nimi:

"Anything you say or do I'm in support....but take it easy on this poor guy na."

Ademola Adeleke wins PDP primary election

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed that Senator Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun after winning the primary election backed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

TheCable reported that Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa, said 1916 delegates participated in the poll.

According to him, Senator Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat his rivals.

