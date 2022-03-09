Frog Jump Loading: Davido Mocks Cousin Dele Adeleke After Losing Osun PDP Governorship Primaries to His Uncle
- Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to social media to mock his cousin Bamidele Adeleke after he lost the Osun state PDP primaries election to his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke
- This comes after Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the PDP primary election and would be the flag bearer of the party in the Osun state governorship election
- Reacting to Bamidele's speech to his followers, Davido responded by saying he was speaking to the one voter that voted for him in the primaries
Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, has mocked his cousin Bamidele Adeleke after losing to their uncle Ademola Adeleke during the Osun State People Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.
Davido, who has refused to shy away from politics when it comes to supporting his uncle's political career, claimed the punishment for contesting against Ademola during the PDP primaries was awaiting Bamidele.
The DMW boss wrote:
"Ur talkin to the 1 person wey vote u abi .. I no understand which one be all supporters ... cousin dele frog jump loading ."
See the post below
Nigerians react as Davido mocks cousin over Osun PDP primaries
Following Davido's statement, Nigerians have reacted in the comment section.
Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:
@gaskolly:
"This guy leave uncle abeg hinsef no say all nah trial for ham❤️."
iyam_hayur:
"This Davido na werey."
lasOski:
"Baddest leave this one make him dey rant ."
K_soyoye:
"Last last na family matter and would be settled ."
IamSpizzle:
"Wait Shey na the “Mr Dele na my boy X2” be this or am i mistaken him for someone else ."
Yungkhalifatyg1:
"001 abeg let baba rest dat primary wey him lose go still him head na."
Olaniyi_nimi:
"Anything you say or do I'm in support....but take it easy on this poor guy na."
Ademola Adeleke wins PDP primary election
Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed that Senator Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun after winning the primary election backed by the National Working Committee (NWC).
TheCable reported that Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa, said 1916 delegates participated in the poll.
According to him, Senator Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat his rivals.
