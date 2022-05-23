Popular Nigerian singer, J Martins who has initially announced his ambition to run for a political post in Abia state has rescinded the decision

J Martins in a lengthy post on Instagram declared that he will no longer be contesting to become a honourable member of the House of Representatives

The singer said he will be stepping down after wide consultations and threw his weight behind the appointed candidate, Nigerians gave reacted to his post

Singer turned politician, J Martins announced that he will no longer be running for the position of the Federal House of Representative of the Arochukwu/Ohafia constituency.

J Martins in a lengthy post on Instagram declared that he initially seek the office due to pressure from his constituents and other people who deemed him qualified for the role.

J Martins makes official statement on political ambition.

Source: Instagram

He also said that having consulted his political godfather, party leaders and other important people he has stepped down from contesting in the best interest of his party.

The singer also vowed that he will be supporting the candidate his party presented for the position.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to J Martins' post

Social media users have reacted differently to J Martins stepping down post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hunpiya:

"Wishing you the very best in all future endeavours."

Mcomiomioofficial:

"I salute your courage. All the best. I stand with you bro. Keep soaring."

Official_eboss:

"E good, just save your money if not they go chop am clean mouth."

Iamfrankcee:

"Nice one. Just keep giving us good music biko ."

King_promise_wire:

"This one don go see wetin pass am na to jakpa.... Baba politics na black movement make for mosters."

People choose Falz as celeb they will vote for to become president

In an earlier report, some Nigerians on social media shared their take on celebrities who are fit to run for president of the country.

A poll was conducted by Legit.ng for its readers on which top Nigerian celebrity they will vote for it they happen to run for presiddent.

Popular rapper Falz topped the poll, bating colleagues Davido and Mr Macaroni, and other internet users reacted to it.

