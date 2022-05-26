Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W got many social media buzzing and trending on Twitter after news broke out that he lost an election he had publicly won

The singer turned politician was declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Eti Osa

In a new report that is circulating online, the singer lost the position to his rival after he was declared winner, the new twist has sparked hilarious reactions online

Social media users across the country are expressing their displeasure over the fate of singer, Banky W in the recently concluded primary election in Lagos.

The singer turned politician in a vote publicly counted and the videos shared online, he won the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) primary election to emerge as the party's candidate in the Eti Osa federal constituency of the House of Representatives.

When the result sheet was presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Banky lost the election to his rival.

The sheet of the final result has emerged online and Nigerians wondered how the singer lost an election he had initially won.

Check out the result sheet below:

Nigerians react to Banky W's loss

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the singer's loss of an election he already won. Most of them blasted the PDP. He currently trends at number one on Twitter.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adaigbo_2022:

"PDP just schemed Banky W out of the primary. They gave him 7 votes. Shey my eyes dey pain me? No way!! Something is wrong in PDP. Terrible something."

Deeoneayekooto:

"My advice to Banky W is that he should not give u on his music career, politics is not reliable."

ManLikeIcey:

"Two days ago Banky W was declared winner, today Lagos PDP announced he lost the primary election, Nigerian politics is wild."

abudu_david:

"Omo PDP is the biggest Fraud I know, I'm so grateful Peter Obi left that Party. PDP do not deserve Peter Obi PDP do not deserve Banky W."

IamOkon:

"Banky W has lost, won and then lost again his Primaries in the space of 3 days. Nigerian politics will stress you man, it’s just not for the faint hearted."

