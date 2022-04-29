The month of April saw a number of Nigerian celebrities go viral on social media as a result of their relationships

While popular actress Nkechi Blessing and her now ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan went their separate ways, the likes of Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi created new chapters in their lives

Another movie star, Yul Edochie, went on to marry a second wife and also shared a photo of their new baby

The month of April seems to be focused more on new relationships, especially among Nigerian celebrities.

While some ended their relationships, others created new ones, while others are on the way to becoming husband and wife.

Celebrities' relationships in April. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday @temiotedola @yuledochie

In this article, we look at five Nigerian celebrity relationships that trended on social media.

1. Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan

In the early weeks of April, Nollywood actress and her now former lover Opeyemi Falegan ended their relationship.

Falegan sparked reactions on social media after he took to Instagram Live to announce the end of his relationship with the Nollywood actress on Wednesday, April 6.

The relationship crash came weeks after the actress said no one could take him from her. Falegan, in the video, stressed that he didn't want to be associated with her, adding that he was not her husband.

2. Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

This was one of the happy moments in April in terms of relationships. Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic trended on social media for days as she got married to the love of her life Fidelis Anosike.

The traditional wedding took place in Imo state on April 19, 2022, with top celebrities storming the event.

3. Davido

Nigerian music star Davido talked more about relationships this month as he also declared he was not single while reacting to a post by Peruzzi.

The DMW boss, in a latest post, has said he hopes to marry soon; perhaps we might see OBO head to the altar soon.

4. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Celebrity love birds billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi melted hearts this month after the singer finally proposed.

It was one of the sweet kinds of relationships many would not forget in a hurry for the rest of the year. The lovers chose a quiet location surrounded by water as Temi accepted Mr Eazi's marriage proposal.

5. Yul Edochie, May and Judy Austin

This is the most recent celebrity relationship drama which caught many by surprise.

A few days ago, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a photo of a baby as he revealed he welcomed the child with his second wife, Judy Austin, who is also an actress.

The revelation stirred a lot of reactions as many dragged Yul, while others took to Judy's social media page to equally drag her.

In a latest post, Yul revealed he received over 60k comments, a feat he has never achieved on social media, which showed how far the post trended.

Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin stirs another round of reactions

Nollywood actress and the second wife to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, shared a new photo of herself as she seems to have moved on from the drama that trailed the revelation of her becoming a second wife.

Judy shared a clear photo of herself which could mean she wants social media users to get her facial look as many have been mistaking her for another actress.

The actress went on to add a caption that has stirred another round of reactions on social media.

