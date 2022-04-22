Nigerian music star Davido is currently making headlines after he announced his relationship status online

The DMW boss, in a reply to one of his artists, Peruzzi, said he was not single after the latter shared photos of him, Davido and others, saying they were all single

Hours later, Davido's babymama Chioma shared a post about falling in love easily, which could be taken as a hint that the two are back together

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido stirred reactions on social media after he declared his relationship status.

Davido, who is already a father of three to different women, is not married to any of them. His latest statement has revealed that the singer may not be single.

Chioma shares post about falling in love easily. Credit: @chefchi @perruzzi_vibes @davido

Source: Instagram

The whole drama started after one of Davido's DMW signees, Peruzzi, took to social media to share photos of him and some of his friends while claiming that they are single.

Davido, in the comment section, debunked the claim as he said he was not single.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While many fans of the singer are waiting for answers to his relationship status since he said he is not single, one of his baby mamas Chioma, hours later, shared a post about falling in love easily while adding an almost in tear emoji via her Instastory.

See the post below:

Screenshot of Chioma's post. Credit: @chefchi

Source: Instagram

This further suggests that Chioma and Davido could be back together.

Recall that in 2020, Davido had revealed plans to get married to Chioma after he dropped a song dubbed Assurance in her honour, an act he has not done for any other lady.

His action also in March, where he flew Chioma to his O2 Arena concert, further fuels the rumour that the two are now on good terms.

Ifeanyi scatters Davido's tastefully furnished living room

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house cost, and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoons on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from floor to couch and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

Source: Legit.ng