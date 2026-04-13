A video of Burna Boy's mother and the singer's team during a prayer session has gone viral on social media

The highlight was their supplication to their maker against every evil declaration and spirit, while the singer's mother stood at the centre

The prayer session emerged following Burna Boy's profane language during the heat of his social media feud with Wizkid

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy, recently trended on social media over her prayer session with his crew after his profane language using her name during a live stream session.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Grammy Award winner used the curse words while denying beating Wizkid's DJ Tunez with his crew members.

Burna Boy's mother Bose Ogulu spotted praying with his team in viral video. Credit: thenamix/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

This was after Wizkid, in a viral tweet, had accused Burna Boy and his 10-man team of beating Tunez over failure to play his music.

Denying the allegation during a live stream session with singer Shallipopi, Burna Boy said,

“Na only me touch DJ Tunez, no be 10 people. Na two slaps I give am. I swear with my mama. If I dey lie, make Ogun carry my mama go anywhere wey Wizkid mama dey.”

Recall that Wizkid lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, on August 18, 2023, in London at the age of 64.

Amid the social media drama, a video of Burna Boy's mother leading a prayer session surfaced online.

Burna Boy’s prayer in viral video ignites reactions on social media. Credit: thenamix

Source: Instagram

A viral video online captured her being surrounded by her son’s crew members as they prayed against every evil declaration and spirit.

“Oloun ma je a remi kemi. Oloun ma je a remi kemi”, she prayed in Yoruba.

The viral video from Burna Boy's mother and his team's prayer session is below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's prayer session

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

fj_freshjah commented:

"Nor mind d fool people Dey make mama proud e reach burna turn he use him mama play sporty with death."

bigrexgreatness reacted:

"Mama e might be too late o, from your son mouth to GOD'S ear, burna girl done use you play sporty o and u know what that means.. "What is cash out"

smet7413 commented:

"See this woman and the janja guys using prayer as play. Nawa for una ooo."

abiodunoto wrote:

"I thought Burna boy has changed religion!!!. God dey see una, na Holy Spirit you guys dey take catch cruise abi....issokay, make una kontiniu as madam patience talk am."

abrah_am1_7 commented:

"I hate this social media ehh, don’t you people have mother at home??? Even if you don’t, respect others."

habiz_glow_15 commented:

"Omo ale ni burna boy olorun make ogun carry are mama go were wizkid mama day inmagin."

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

In the clip, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng