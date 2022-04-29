Nigerian music star Davido may be walking down the aisle soon if his latest video is anything to go by

The singer, who was seen stepping out from one of his expensive rides, dropped a hint about getting married soon

His latest statement has, however, stirred reactions as many recall the singer saying the same thing in 2020 and no wedding took place

A few weeks after, Nigerian talented singer Davido declared his relationship status while responding to a post made by one of his label signees Peruzzi, the singer has now dropped another hint as he considers getting married soon.

Davido vibes to his hit single Fall. Credit: @davido

Source: Depositphotos

Davido, in a video he shared via his Instastory, was seen coming out from of his expensive ride as he added a caption where he hinted about getting married soon.

He went on to add one of his popular songs Fall where he talked about being tired of being a player, which comes with a deeper meaning that speaks of the singer's current realities.

See the post below;

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians react as Davido talks about getting married soon

Many have taken to social media to react as some recall the singer talking about his wedding to Chioma in 2020 and nothing has happened till date.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kaviar_girl:

"Yeaaah that's get marry and after the Yul Edochie ' example ."

giftbymo_:

"David ,wait for me o,you never reach my side."

therealmatildaobiajunwa:

"Hmmm... painfully this song is not recent and with all the happenings going on, we don't know what to believe anymore, so we go wait till you actually marry the marry, then wait till 20years after biko... I come in peace ."

evedynasty:

"A player is always a player. Na person you wan settle down with problem sha."

Chioma drops hints about falling in love

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido stirred reactions on social media after he declared his relationship status.

Davido, who is already a father of three to different women, is not married to any of them. His latest statement has revealed that the singer may not be single.

The whole drama started after one of Davido's DMW signees, Peruzzi, took to social media to share photos of him and some of his friends while claiming that they are single.

Source: Legit.ng