Some Nigerian celebrities played on-screen couples and it was evident that they shared some sort of chemistry as they eased into character

Nollywood has experienced celebrity marriages over the years and some of them already gave a glimpse of what their love is from popular movies

While some denied their relationship and eventually ended up together, others broke the internet with the solidification of their union

Love is a beautiful thing and while some Nollywood stars have found it in the arms of people outside their profession, others have stayed in their circle.

Some actors displayed amazing chemistry in movies that it was nearly impossible to not assume that they had something going on lowkey.

Banky and Adesua made fans fall in love with The Wedding Party Photo credit: @ihuomalindaejiofor/@adesuaetomi/@adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many or not, the on-screen romance translated into real life situations for some of these movie stars.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nollywood actirs who went from being lovers in some of our favourite shows/movies to husband and wife.

1. Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Adesua and Banky were the main characters in The Wedding Party and their romance/love story inspired many.

The couple shook social media with the announcement of their engagement/wedding as the on-screen romance transcended beyond just the movie.

The beautiful couple now have a son, Zaiah.

2. Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

Lateef and Mo Bimpe got married in 2021 despite the fact that they vehemently denied having anything together.

The couple have acted as lovers in several movies including All My Life, My Baby, Love Shy and That One Time.

Marriage has only strengthened the bond Lateef and his wife share as they great fans gushing on social media.

3. Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

These actors melted hearts on popular MNet TV series Tinsel with their on-screen chemistry and performance.

Somewhere along the line, the duo transformed their love beyond the screen and they got married in 2018.

Linda and Ibrahim have a son Keon together.

4. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

This was one transitional love that shook social media due to the fact that Yul is married with four children.

Perhaps acting as lovers in some movies, most notably, Naked, a movie produced by Austin and directed by Edochie fueled their romance.

Yul and his second wife have a son together.

5. Damola Olatunji and Bukola Awoyemi

Actor, Damola Olatunji, and actress, Bukola Awoyemi, aka Bukky Arugba, acted as a couple in two movies, Ipinlese and Odale and that was probably what sparked their relationship.

Now the movie stars have two children together, twins and have gone on to conveniently play the role of lovers in other movies.

Photos and videos of the couple and their kids are a delight to see son social media.

6. Segun Ogungbe and Omowumni Ajiboye

Omowunmi is Segun Ogungbe's second wife, the duo also had a strong chemistry from playing out roles as lovers that they decided to cement the relationship.

Some of the movies Ajiboye and Ogungbe have acted in together include Olukoni and Abara Meji.

The celebrity couple have two sons together.

