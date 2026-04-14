A lady who attended Coachella to watch Justin Bieber’s show, where he performed with Tems and Wizkid, has sparked reactions online

The Nigerian singers performed the Essence (Remix) after Bieber introduced the Ojuelegba crooner to the crowd

Wizkid’s fans were not happy with the lady’s review and dragged her online, while others shared more videos to support her claim

Fans of singer Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, dragged a lady who gave a review of his performance at Coachella.

A few days ago, Wizkid and his colleague, Tems, were invited by their American counterpart, Justin Bieber, to perform at Coachella.

Reactions music lover reviews Wizkid and Tems’ performance at Coachella. Photo credit@tems/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The two Nigerian superstars performed a rendition of Essence at the event, and a lady shared her take on what she witnessed.

In her video, the lady claimed she was live at the event and stated that Americans do not like Afrobeats.

According to her, the crowd was silent and even “dead” when the Ojuelegba crooner and Tems were invited on stage.

Lady asks Justin Bieber to bring Tems to UK. Photo credit@tems

Source: Instagram

She added that the audience did not acknowledge the two stars and urged Justin Bieber to host the show in the UK, where they would be better appreciated and more recognised.

Wizkid FC reacts to lady’s video

Reacting, fans of the singer, popularly known as FC, disagreed with the review. They shared another video to counter her claims, insisting that the crowd cheered loudly when the singer stepped on stage.

Here is the X video of the lady below:

Reactions over lady's video about Wizkid, Tems

Here are comments from fans about the lady's video below:

@Oleru Vector shared:

"All the fools attacking that girl for sharing her live experience are clueless. Most of you have never even traveled to attend a real concert. You hide behind Wizkid avatars and lose all common sense, a ghost fanbase” This is a live video, and you can clearly see the crowd’s energy is low. She’s giving first hand information, while you’re reposting clips from streams with added sound effects to make it look louder than it is"

@Akinkanju156891 shared:

"Why is this one lying? You must have attended the Coachella inside your house. The crowd went wild when Wiz climbed the stage and throughout the performance. Why do people lie gan sef? Na by force to seek attention?"

@Jaydub310 commented:

"Only Nigerians worship Wizkid and those ones. They are just normal musicians in America."

@Hrh_cliff wrote:

"Una wey de house wan lecture person wey de live. “Nigerians. I just hate how we still de dickride this people, bro them no really want una there, make una gather take afrobeats to another level na to de fight each other de claim who be the biggest."

Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid FC over feud

Legit.ng had reported that Seun Kuti had continued to react to the way Wizkid’s fans were disrespecting his father, Fela, as he dragged them online.

He issued a stern warning to the fanbase and shared what he would do about their actions while making comparisons with other fan bases.

The Afrobeats star's associate, DJ Tunez, reacted to the video as Wizkid’s fans continued to drag Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng