Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been trending over the last few hours after he unveiled his new baby with actress Judy Austin

The actor said he got over 60k comments, a feat he has not achieved on social media despite his positive contribution

Yul's latest statement has seen netizens take to his comment section, while many hailed him, others continued to drag him

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has been in the news since Thursday, April 29, after taking to his social media timeline to share a photo of his new baby, who he had with his second wife and actress Judy Austin.

Following his statement, Nigerians took to social media to react; while some took sides with the actor, many criticised him.

Yul Edochie speaks about his positive contributions. Credit: @yuledochie

In the latest update, Yul has now revealed he received over 60k comments, a feat he has never achieved on social media despite his previous positive contributions.

An extract from the actor's statement read:

"So I fit break internet like this? So I can get over 60k comments on one post? But I dey act film, dey give una Hollywood performances since una no send me."

See the post below:

Fans react to Yul Edochie's comment

Yul had some social media users hailing him after dropping the statement. Others were however to too please and asked him to take a break. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

samklef:

"Don’t mind all those hypocrites wounded soul. social fighters ."

ca.thy.x:

"Zukwanike‍ nobody really cares Just stop embarrassing your family!"

realchefjanet:

" I still love you regardless, best actor."

yintare:

"Bad news spreads faster. It is popular knowledge..."

chubbysophie:

"Yul Rest in the mighty name of jesus.. Amennnnnn Odogwu to Odiegwu."

entertainforlife:

"Enemy of progress everywhere ❤️."

Yul Edochie's wife Judy Austin stirs another round of reactions

Nollywood actress and the second wife to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, shared a new photo of herself as she seems to have moved on from the drama that trailed the revelation of her becoming a second wife.

Judy shared a clear photo of herself via her social media timeline, which could mean she wants social media users to get her facial look as many have been mistaking her for some other actress.

The actress went on to add a caption that has stirred another round of reactions on social media.

