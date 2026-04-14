Artemis 2 astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman have opened up about their experience

Days after their return from a 10-day mission around the Moon, each astronaut shared their personal experiences about the journey

Christina Koch spoke about what she felt during the mission and also what Earth looked like when viewed from space

Christina Koch, one of the 4 astronauts of the Artemis II crew who went on a mission around the Moon for 10 days, has explained what Earth looks like to her personally when she looked at it during her mission to the Moon.

In a story published by Fox News, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman all spoke their minds after their successful return to Earth after several days away in a mission to the Moon.

Christina Koch describes what earth looked like from space after artemis ii mission. Photo Source: Twitter/NASA

Source: Twitter

Moon mission: Artemis II astronauts share experience

Victor Glover, in his statement, according to Fox News, said he gives thanks to God for their safe return to Earth, as it wasn’t an easy task.

He said:

"I wanted to thank God in public. And I want to thank God again, because even bigger than my challenge trying to describe what we went through, the gratitude of seeing what we saw, doing what we did and being with who I was with... it’s too big to just be in one body."

Days after his return, he added that he is yet to fully process everything he saw during the journey.

Victor Glover continued:

"I have not processed what we just did, and I’m afraid to start even trying. I wanted to thank our families for everything, and I want to thank our leadership. We are fortunate to be in this agency at this time together."

Artemis 2 astronauts open up about their space experience after moon mission. Photo Source: Twitter/NASA

Source: Twitter

In the same story published by Fox News, Commander Reid Wiseman spoke about how he and members of the Artemis II crew related together during the journey and mentioned the moments they spent together as the most special thing that has ever happened in his life.

He explained:

"We are bonded forever, and no one down here is ever going to know what the four of us just went through. And it was the most special thing that will ever happen in my life."

Another member of the Artemis II crew, Christina Koch, described what Earth looked like when she looked at it during her journey around the Moon.

According to her, Earth looked like a lifeboat hanging in the universe.

She explained:

"A crew is people that is in it all the time, no matter what, that is willing to sacrifice silently for each other. A crew is inescapably, beautifully, dutifully linked."

"Earth was just this lifeboat, hanging undisturbingly in the universe… Planet Earth, you are a crew."

The last member of the Artemis II crew, Jeremy Hansen, gave thanks to the NASA team for the support and the equipment provided to make the journey problem-free.

He said:

"It’s the human experience that is extraordinary for us."

"Gratitude for my family, gratitude for NASA, gratitude for the teams. I don’t think people will really ever fully comprehend how well supported and trained we were."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Artemis II crew travelled 252,756 miles from Earth during their mission, going farther than any humans have ever gone before.

The Orion spacecraft also passed behind the Moon and briefly lost contact with Earth, as expected, before reconnecting with mission control. During the journey, the astronauts saw a total solar eclipse and sent back scientific data and reports to NASA.

NASA confirms return of Artemis II astronauts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that NASA said the Artemis II astronauts have safely come back to Earth after going around the Moon.

NASA shared a video showing Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen landing back after about 10 days in space. The space agency also said they all came back safely and told the public the time they landed.

Source: Legit.ng