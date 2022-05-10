Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has indirectly sent a message to fans who have been reacting to the issues between him and his first wife, May

This comes as the actor shared a video of him and May vibing to a song in a car as he described it as a fun moment

The video has, however, stirred mixed reactions from fans, as some refused to believe all was well between the two

Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential candidate Yul Edochie stirred mixed reactions over a video he shared on his social media timeline.

The video showed Yul and his first wife, May Edochie, in a car as they vibe to a song as the actor sings along, saying "problem no dey finish," a statement that many consider a shade at those interfering in marital life.

May was seen in the video dancing slowly while Yul sang happily with the singer.

Reactions as Yul and May Edochie vibe to song

Many fans and followers of the actor have stormed his comment section to react to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_nelly_brian:

"I came early, I will be back to read comments".

giftonyechelsea:

"All of us wey Dey fight now‍♀️ see our life outside .'

dr.cici_:

"Hmmmm, las las everybody will be alright. If May has found happiness and peace who are we to keep judging."

lilyugoo:

"Your second wife won't be happy with this video ."

officialblessingceo:

"You understood the assignment .. president ."

lod_brian:

" why do I look stupid after watching this. Oga “God will judge you THREE”."

adenike_mary:

"Now that you have settled, let me go back to my base."

adachinwe.daniel:

"From today, I will start minding my business in jesus name (Amen) You see love matter? I no go put mouth again."

Yul Edochie 2nd wife calls him romantic for carrying their son

Many Nigerian fans of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin may have to get used to being together despite the drama their relationship has stirred online over the past few days.

In a latest post via her social media timeline, Judy put her relationship with Yul in the media once again. This time around, she shared a picture of herself and Yul carrying their son.

The actress went on to add a caption where she described Yul as being romantic for carrying their son, a statement that has stirred reactions on social media.

