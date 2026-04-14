The personal home of veteran actor Lanko Omo Oba Dubai, was gutted by a fierce fire on Tuesday, with the extent of the damage looking severe

The news was first brought to light by his former wife and fellow actress, Mama No Network

While the video of the smoking ruins has gone viral, the official cause of the fire and the status of those inside at the time remain shrouded in mystery

A house belonging to veteran Nollywood actor Adeola Shoremi, popularly known as Lanko Omo Oba Dubai, has been destroyed by fire.

The incident came to public attention on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, after his former wife, actress Mama No Network, shared a video from the scene on her Instagram page.

In the post, the actress revealed that the actor’s home had been affected by the fire, while offering prayers for him to recover from the loss.

The news of the fire incident at Lanko's house was brought to light by his former wife and fellow actress, Mama No Network. Photos: Lanko.

Source: Instagram

Mama No Network’s post showed footage believed to be from the location of the fire, with visible damage indicating that the property had been severely affected.

She prayed for strength and recovery, noting that the loss appeared significant.

Adeola Shoremi and Mama No Network were previously married in 2014 before their relationship later ended.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire has not been disclosed. There were also no confirmed reports on the extent of the destruction or whether anyone was injured.

Watch the video here:

Rotimi Salami suffers health scare

In another development, Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has revealed that he was recently hospitalised after a health scare, saying he narrowly escaped death in the past two days.

The actor shared the news through his Instagram page, posting a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed while expressing deep gratitude to God for sparing his life.

The filmmaker explained that the last 48 hours had been extremely difficult, but he believed he pulled through because God allowed him to survive.

He went on to admit that his health challenge was linked to the stress he had put his body through while promoting his latest movie, Kilanko.

Reactions trail fire incident at Lanko's house

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@larrymanabiodunoredein stated:

"May Almighty God help him recover all his losses, IJMN. As long as there is life, there is hope."

@w.f_mcsnazzy wrote:

"Ah omo eleyi lo far o, I pray it won't occur never again 🙏, may ancestors come through...."

@okiki.omookiki wrote:

."..Not safe to stay in such building. The blocks are weak after the incident. Pls stay safe."

Rotimi Salami recently suffered a health scare. Photo: Rotimi Salami.

Source: Instagram

Rotimi Salami opens up on Allwell Ademola's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Salami addressed rumours linking him romantically to his late colleague Allwell Ademola, who died in December 2024.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Ademola once contacted him about the widespread gossip, but he told her he was unaware and did not pay attention to public opinion about their professional friendship.

Rotimi also clarified that while he valued their relationship, his wife's comfort remained his priority, and he would have stepped back if she had expressed any concerns about his friendship with the late actress.

Source: Legit.ng