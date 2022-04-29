Nollywood actress Judy Austin seems to be getting over the drama she was involved in some hours ago after her husband Yul Edochie unveiled her as his second wife

Judy, in her latest post, shared a new photo that showed her face clearly for all to see as she asked her fans if they were having fun

Her statement has stirred another round of reactions on social media, with many dragging her once again

Nollywood actress and the second wife to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, has shared a new photo of herself as she seems to have moved on from the drama that trailed the revelation of her becoming a second wife.

Judy shared a clear photo of herself via her social media timeline, which could mean she wants social media users to get her facial look as many have been mistaking her for another actress.

Judy Austin has dropped a message for her fans. Credit: @judyaustin1

The actress went on to add a caption that has stirred another round of reactions on social media.

She wrote:

“Good morning my bunnies. Hope y'all are having fun.... Have a wonderful day today....”

See the post below:

Reactions as Judy Austin asked fans if they were having fun

Many have taken to her comment section to continue dragging her over her latest statement.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialbigbenji_udo:

"Hit the like bottom if you are Here to read vawulence comment."

joyaduesther:

"Even if u b second wife, dat won't stop me from loving u ❤️."

cynthia_michael.96:

"Yes judy we are having fun..coz is weekend..our second wife.."

reginafiona6301:

"Post ur real pictures without editing it my homebraker ….. that house nor go contain you."

sandie_lolo:

"Yes o we are having fun, at least you gave us something to be busy with."

Judy Austin hails Yul Edochie's first wife

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, doesn't care about backlash on social media as she boldly hailed his first wife.

Yul had posted photos of his first wife, May, and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

In the midst of the sea of comments that rushed the post, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin who is the cause of the drama was sighted.

