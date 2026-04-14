A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video of a loving father backing his child while walking along the road

In the now-viral video, the father gently walked to an undisclosed location unaware that a stranger was filming him

Emotional reactions trailed the video as social media users praised the caring father for his love for family

A Nigerian man recorded a touching moment involving a father and his child while they were out on a public street.

The clip showed the man moving along a road with his child wrapped to his back as he headed towards an unspecified destination.

Stranger films caring Nigerian father backing his child. Photo credit: @OG Marlins/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Doting dad backs child in Anambra

The caring father was unaware that someone nearby was capturing the scene.

After the clip surfaced online, it immediately went viral and drew attention from viewers who expressed admiration for the father.

The eyewitness who posted the video @OG Marlins on TikTok also praised the father for the rare gesture.

He added a caption that claimed that such devoted partners were usually found in Anambra state.

In the video, the father had the child fastened to him using a wrapper for support.

He also held a red bag in his right hand as he made his way along the street.

The video's caption read:

"Only for Anambra you fit see this kind husband material."

Dad applauded for backing his child. Photo credit: @OG Marlins/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man backs baby along street

After the video appeared on TikTok, it sparked emotional responses from users.

Many people who saw the post commented on the display of responsibility shown by the man.

They commended him for the way he looked after his family and described the act as a rare gesture.

@ceoalex04 said:

"I will try all my possible best to make sure that I provide everything for my family but u see this particular thing I can't do it."

@Nina favorite said:

"I can't allow my husband to back our baby like this on the street he can carry the baby with his hands he is caring though."

@sculpted_soul said:

"There’s nothing like husband material, that’s his child. And also his responsibility."

@Arodiogbu Mercy Ngozi said:

"God forbid. I will never allow my husband to do this abegi. E dey reduce the prestige of a man. Let him just provide for us and leave every oda things for me. My husband neva even sweep hux talk of backing baby outside. I'm ok with indoor assistance."

@Dr jaypee said:

"Me wey dey carry my twins like this. one for front and one for back. I dey even carry their food join. I can never be ashamed of my children (mini me/my natural products). Make una dey change una mindset ooo. still, I'm not from Anambra ooo."

See the post below:

Nigerian man backs his baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared via social media captured a Nigerian man backing his baby while walking with his wife on the road.

In the video, his wife walked along a street and he followed behind with their cute baby at his back.

Source: Legit.ng