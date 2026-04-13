The Federal High Court in Kaduna has adjourned the hearing of the bail application of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to Tuesday, April 14

El-Rufai had appeared before the court, alongside his co-defendant, Amadu Sule, for the proceedings on Monday, April 13

The former governor is facing nine allegations bordering on the abuse of office and financial misappropriation filed against him by the ICPC

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has again been remanded in the custody of the security agency as the Federal High Court in Kaduna adjourned the hearing of his bail application to Tuesday, April 14.

The former governor had appeared before the trial court amid heavy security as the hearing continued in the case instituted against him and his co-defendant, Amadu Sule, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over the allegation of financial misappropriation and abuse of office.

Federal High Court adjourns Nasir El-Rufai's bail application Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

During the court hearing on Monday, April 13, the former governor entered a not-guilty plea to all nine charges levelled against him by the anti-graft agency on March 18, 2026.

On the other hand, the ICPC requested that the second defendant, Amadu Sule, be removed from the suit, with all the charges against him and the plea was granted by the judge.

Court of Appeals judgment on El-Rufai's case

Earlier on March 17, the Court of Appeal set aside the ruling of Justice Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Kaduna in the suit filed by the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against the State House of Assembly. In the appellate judgment marked by CA/K/240/2024, the Court of Appeal held that the hearings at the trial court were not valid because of the breach of the rights of the former governor to a fair hearing.

The appellate court found that the lower court sat on July 18, 2024, without any evidence that El-Rufai was served with a hearing notice. Thus, he was being denied the chance to participate in the proceedings. The court also held that the former governor was not given the opportunity to respond to the counter-affidavit by the respondents, saying such omission was a violation of due process.

As a result of the findings, the Court of Appeal nullified the rulings by Justice Aikawa on July 30, 2024, and set them aside over what it described as a lack of jurisdiction. It was ordered that the case should be returned to the Federal High Court and be reassigned to another judge.

El-Rufai's petition against the judge was based on the ruling of the Court of Appeal. In the petition, the former governor accused the judge of "gross bias, injustice, and denial of fair hearing."

Nasir El-Rufai to spend another night at ICPC custody Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Analyst speaks on El-Rufai's trial

The arrest of the former conducting an, Nasir El-Rufai, has been considered to be within the scope of the law, according to a legal practitioner, Binzak Azeez.

Azeez, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, concerning the dilemma of the former governor, maintained that conducting an investigation after arrest did not conform with the international practice, but insisted that the arrest of El-Rufai was in line with relevant laws in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng