The Nigerian entertainment scene has gradually started to come alive after a fun-filled December that created quite a lull in events in the months that followed.

Nigerian celebrities have been known to keep fans entertained with their big events that can remain a trending topic for weeks.

Some of these talked about events range from birthdays, society weddings, housewarming ceremonies and even an inauguration event.

Some Nigerian celebrity's events had fans buzzing in March 2022. Photos: @its.priscy, @mo_bimpe, @jennysglowsnigeria

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng will be taking a look at some top Nigerian celebrity events that caused a lot of buzz in the month of March 2022.

1. Mo Bimpe’s birthday:

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, recently turned a new age. She also celebrated her first birthday as a married woman.

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji left no stone unturned as he showered her with different surprises.

2. Temi Otedola’s 26th birthday:

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi turned 26 on March 20. To celebrate, she partied with friends in Monaco. Her singer boyfriend, Mr Eazi, was missing from the celebration photos shared online.

3. Mandy Kiss’ 22nd birthday:

Controversial content creator, Mandy Kiss, made sure to turn up to mark her 22nd birthday. The influencer threw a big birthday party to mark her new age. She was even spotted swimming in a pool of cash after the event.

4. Governor Charles Soludo’s inauguration:

On March 17, 2022, the new governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, had his inauguration. However, this event caused a great buzz over unexpected reasons.

The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of Dim Odumegwu, were involved in a fracas at the event. Bianca gave Ebele a hot slap and it remained a trending topic for days.

5. Jenny’s Glow’s wedding:

Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Jenny’s Glow, got married at a talk of town event in Benin. The event was graced by dignitaries and music stars such as Timi Dakolo, Wande Coal and Kizz Daniel performed at the party.

Jenny’s wedding cake was also said to be the most expensive in Africa seeing as it reportedly cost N10 million.

6. Priscilla Ojo at 21:

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, had an exclusive party to mark her 21st birthday. The theme of the event was Hollywood and numerous celebs came in their best outfits. Priscy’s cake also reportedly cost N4 million.

7. Portable’s birthday:

Controversial singer, Portable, turned a new age in March 2022 and he went to his hood to celebrate. However, things didn't go as expected. Portable was attacked and the hoodlums reportedly destroyed his car.

8. Doyin Kukoyi’s housewarming:

Nigerian actress and media personality, Doyin Kukoyi, celebrated her newly completed house. She threw a big party and it was well attended by top celebs. Nollywood stars like Ogogo, Faithia Williams and more graced the event.

Source: Legit.ng