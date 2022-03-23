Popular Yoruba film actress Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji clocked 28 on March 23, 2022, and has celebrated in style

The movie star and brand influencer shared photos from her birthday shoot in which she rocked a Victorian dress

Only a few days ago, billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola wowed fans with her old Hollywood themed birthday shoot

It appears quite a number of celebrities have a penchant for retro fashion and have at one point or the other rocked themed photoshoots.

March 23, 2022, marked the 28th birthday of Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji who is popularly known as Mo Bimpe.

The actress recently turned a year older. Photo credit: @segun_wealth (for @mo_bimpe)

Source: Instagram

The Yoruba movie actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new age with some stunning new photos from her birthday photoshoot.

The outdoor shoot provided palm fronds which served as the perfect backdrop.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mo Bimpe donned a gorgeous baby blue Victorian dress with bell sleeves. The huge ball gown featured a sweetheart neckline in white, coordinating with the lower part of the sleeves.

For her hair, she rocked a royal updo and finished the look off with an elegant tiara.

The look was put together by fashion designer/stylist, Toyin Lawani and the shoot was done by her husband, Segun Wealth.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"What a time to be alive, I’m the happiest person today … Happy birthday princess"

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fashionista Temi Otedola stun fans with classic old Hollywood-theme birthday photos

Temi Otedola is one lady who always gets it right when it comes to fashion and style, and she certainly didn't disappoint this time around.

Temi who is the daughter of an oil magnate, Femi Otedola, turned 26 on March 20 and celebrated with some new photos.

In the photos, the style enthusiast rocked a beautiful executed vintage look that screamed old Hollywood glam.

She rocked a sweetheart neckline white dress with thin straps and some coordinating elbow-length gloves.

Fashionable moments of Kiki Osinbajo as she clocks 29

Saturday, March 19 marks the 29th birthday of Kiki Osinbajo and she has taken to social media to celebrate.

The daughter of Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shared some portrait photos in honour of her new age.

However, Kiki has proven to be quite the fashionista over the past few years. In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight times she rocked some fashionable looks.

Source: Legit.ng