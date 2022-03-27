Nigerian socialite, Jenny’s Glow’s wedding caused a buzz after reports made the rounds that her wedding cake cost N75m

The baker has now taken to social media to clear the air and reveal the real price of the cake to be N10m

According to him, it is the most expensive wedding cake in Africa and internet users have now reacted

Nigerian socialite, Jenny's Glow’s wedding caused a lot of talk on social media especially after claims made the rounds that her cake cost N75 million.

In a new development, the baker who was behind the masterpiece has now cleared the air on social media.

Jenny’s Glow’s wedding cake baker claims it cost N10m and not N75m. Photos: @finaltouchcakes1

Source: Instagram

@Finaltouchcakes1 took to his official Instagram page to share more videos and photos of the huge castle cake. He also revealed the real price.

According to the baker, the cake cost N10 million and it is the most expensive cake in Africa.

The baker also added that the bride had told him that she had no budget for the cake and advised him to go big, which he did.

Also taking to his Instagram story, the baker explained how the N75 million mix up came about.

According to him, the cake he made for Jenny’s Glow was inspired by another cake that actually cost $75 million. He also reiterated that he was paid N10 million for the Nigerian socialite’s cake.

Jenny’s Glow’s wedding cake baker says the it was inspired by a $75m cake on Google. Photo: @finaltouchcakes1

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

The baker’s claim about the cake being N10 million as opposed to the N75 million raised some interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Jesscee1:

“That cake money reach do 1 correct wedding .”

Lizzyartstudio:

“The price don dey come down small small, first I heard 75million, now it's 10million very soon the real price will show I dey wait.”

Omowumi_l:

“Personally I don’t like dramatic cake or food cos too many hands would have touched it in process of making it dramatic. I have very sensitive stomach.”

Iamfemijoseph:

“They will still give us the real price.”

Zaddy_official98:

“Make the marriage better last for eternity o.”

Magnumarts:

“65m was delivery fee... she's still right.”

Sleepwear_nig:

“He said he was inspired by a 75M dollars cake on google. People don’t listen to understand.”

Chiberrie:

“Listen to his voice in the video… he never said it cost 75m… he said “google it” it’s 75m on google… it continued by saying “I just did it for you”. Make una dy listen well abeg.”

Interesting.

