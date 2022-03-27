Popular Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Jennifer of Jenny’s Glow, got married on March 26, 2022, in Benin City

Numerous celebrities stormed her party including top singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW

At the wedding party, Israel recreated his O2 Arena performance and the video trended on social media

Nigerian socialite, Jennifer of Jenny’s Glow got married to her boo, Esosa, on March 26, 2022, in Benin City and it caused a buzz online.

The wedding party played host to a number of VIP guests including singer Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW.

Israel also brought one of the highlights to the ceremony when he recreated his performance at the O2 Arena.

Isreal DMW reenacts O2 performance at Jenny's Glow's wedding. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The DMW crew member was given the microphone at the event then he recited some praise chants for the Oba of Benin and the crowd responded.

At a point, Israel also went down on his knees, just like he did at the O2, as he continued his display.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Isreal’s performance at the Jenny’s Glow wedding caused a lot of buzz online. Read some of the comments from internet users below:

Olopele1:

“Time to start influencing this guy.”

Igbanda_1:

“After na to go sleep after he don high scatter .”

Mrgkkelvin:

“Performing artistJuju wan use style raise Benin culture oo...All tribes should wise up now...OBO done lift benin culture morethey juju.”

Lookingforthewitch:

“Den won dey give Israel one yeye hand, watin funny like dis‍♀️abi na only me.”

Forlabanks:

“Too many Nigerians are not serious at all which is while d country is not progressing.”

_Aare_:

“Like play like Israel don de get shows like this ooo before you know he go de charges for appearance .”

Successful_004:

“Na so u wan dey kneel down follow everywhere now .”

Tobsy_daboss:

“Why he no carry bell along he for too sweet.”

Official_djgabi:

“Isreal don turn performing act .”

Mykelstarzy:

“Juju u must collect money for this performance o Just go buy bell.”

Nice one.

