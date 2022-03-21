Temi Otedola clocked 26 in style on Sunday, March 20, and she flooded her Instagram page with beautiful pictures to mark the new age

The billionaire daughter who is currently in Monaco equally shared pictures from an intimate birthday dinner she had with close friends in the country

Family members, fans and friends also flooded Temi’s Instagram page with congratulatory birthday messages

Billionaire daughter Temiloluwa Otedola was heartily celebrated by family members, friends and fans on social media on the occasion of her 26th birthday.

In the mood of celebration, the celebrant flooded her Instagram page with a couple of pictures that appeared to have been specially taken to mark the new age.

Temi Otedola marks 26th birthday in style. Photo: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi rocked a white outfit and struck a pose with a white cake in the adorable pictures.

Check out her post below:

Also celebrating the birthday girl, her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, dedicated a special post to her on Instagram as he wished her well on the special occasion.

See the post below:

Dinner in Monaco

The birthday celebration wasn’t on social media alone as Temi updated her fans and followers via posts shared on her Instastory channel.

Apparently, the young lady is currently in Monaco and she hosted friends and loved ones to an intimate birthday dinner.

See screenshots below:

Temi Otedola hosts intimate dinner for 26th birthday. Photo: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Congratulatory birthday messages pour in for Temi Otedola

fisayolonge said:

"Happy Birthday most beautiful!!!! here’s to the best year ever!"

okuntakinte said:

"Wishing you the HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS THEYMEEEE!"

denisasamoah said:

"Happy Birthday Temi. More life, happiness and success."

tolly_t said:

"Happy birthday you absolute beauty, have the best day."

snipesrecords said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Temi ote$ God bless your days."

