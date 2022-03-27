Popular Nollywood actress and TV presenter, Doyin Kukoyi, recently completed the building of her house

To mark the great feat, the film star threw a big housewarming party that had a lot of Nollywood bigwigs in attendance

Veteran movie stars like Ogogo, Faithia Williams and more were spotted at the occasion as videos went viral

Popular Nigerian actress, Doyin Kukoyi, had a lot to be thankful for after she completed the building of her house.

On March 27, 2022, the movie star threw a housewarming party that played host to a number of her colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

Doyin Kukoyi's housewarming party. Photos: @goldmynetv

Several videos from the grand occasion made the rounds online and celebrities such as Ogogo, Faithia Williams, Malaika and more, were spotted.

See a video showcasing the event venue’s decor below:

Popular Fuji singer, Malaika, was also spotted paying homage to the Islamic clerics at the party. He also joined them in prayers for the celebrant. See below:

Veteran singer, Alariwo, actress Mama Ereko, Faithia Williams and more were seen celebrating Doyin Kukoyi:

Guests make it rain cash on the celebrant:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media had things to say about Kukoyi’s housewarming party. Read some of their comments below:

Ayoplenty:

"Nollywood and senrere."

Abimbolavictoria:

"Congratulations to her."

Eliword2:

"This Guy too get level."

Frantuba0175:

"I love Ayo adesanya with her big eyes."

Chadwick_curry_:

"After you na go tell us to contribute money for kemi afolabi."

Nice one.

