Three Nigerians showed off their old oyinbo lovers and shared videos and photos on social media to celebrate them

Their brave act of loving someone who is older than them has stirred interesting conversation about the significance of money in such a relationship

Two of them got married to their hearthrobs in style as they held the ceremonies in Nigeria among family members

Reasons why love cannot be sometimes explained abound. In those inexplicable instances, what looks like a mess to others could be all fun and pomp to the lovers.

In recent times, relationships between people who are of different ages have trended on social media. A particular old man flew into Kano to marry a young lady.

The lovers defied the rule of age to stay together. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @gossipmilltv

Legit.ng will in this report look at three examples where young people showed off their oyinbo partners without caring about what people may say.

1. He wore the woman his cap

A young man got many people talking as he posted about his oyinbo lover who appeared much older than him.

Despite the obvious gap in their age, the man held her in a tight embrace as two people who just fell for each other would.

While some people were amazed by their romance, others said the love of money must have pushed him into such a relationship.

2. Oyinbo man landed in Kano

A Nigerian lady shared a video that showed the moment her old white man landed in Kano to marry her.

While in Nigeria, they both got wedded in a simple marriage ceremony that had few family and friends present.

Their pre-wedding photos were very beautiful. Despite the good wishes she got, there were some online users who connected the relationship to money.

3. He married her in a white wedding

A young Nigerian man took the bold step and married his oyinbo lover legally. He took her to Ikoyi Marriage Registry to formalise their relationship.

Some of the photos shared show the woman in a white gown and the man wearing a blue suit and white shirt.

Nigerians just had to talk about their love affair. As expected, many tagged the Nigerian man a gold digger.

Love is complex

The complexity of love sometimes makes it difficult to quite explain why two people who many think should not be together are in a relationship.

In as much as we can express our opinions, one must be mindful of dragging others through the mud for who they choose to fall in love with.

Man showed off his girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian set social media abuzz as he shared a short video of him and his beautiful white lover.

In the clip, the man and his lover acted all lovey-dovey as different scenes of their love moments came up on the screen.

A part of the video shows the white lady petting his cheek. The snap documents all the moments they have both had together.

