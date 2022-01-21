Nollywood Actress Uche Ogbodo has cleared the air about her marital status with baby daddy, Bobby Maris and reacted to social media criticisms

Uche revealed that she had life-threatening diseases that almost took her life and left her looking horrible but Bobby kept telling her she is beautiful

The actress further said because she has not worn a white wedding gown does not mean she is not married as she has been living with her man

Popular actress, Uche Ogbodo, has during an Instagram live interview revealed how she deals with social media trolls, being married to her baby daddy and her battle with some diseases.

Uche maintained that she knows she is in the public eye and people have a say about whatever she does. The actress stated:

"I've come to realise that I'm in the public eye, whatever I do other people have a say about it. However life treats me, the public opinion is there so I'm not really bothered."

Uche Ogbodo speaks on marital status. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Dealing with trolls

On managing pregnancy and social media trolls she said:

"I'm a happy and a naturally excited woman, I don't need alcohol to get high, I'm not gonna lie, pregnancy was hard, but I lived happily with it, I love to give women hope, I feel God brought me here for people going through a lot.

That was why it was easy for me I took my fans through my journey. I had baby the next day after attending an event."

Dealing with terrible diseases

She further spoke about how she dealt with three terrible diseases that almost cost her life but her baby daddy Bobby Maris was there for her.

According to her:

"It was terrible, I told my sister that if I die she should take care of my daughter. I had a man who loved me, who stood by me I can't even explain it, I just wonder how do you find me beautiful, I will even say look at my body look at the rashes, he will say you are beautiful."

She finally spoke about being married to Bobby:

"I have been with him for 3 years, to me I'm his wife, it's gonna get to a time I'm gonna clarify the issue, people who have grace will understand that I'm an Igbo girl. Let's come to that culture I'm coordinated I got pregnant and I have a baby, people who have sense will know that no child born out of wedlock will bear the man's name except it's an official marriage.

"Because I have not worn a white wedding gown they are calling me out. She is bearing her father's name, I'm with my man and man loves me."

Watch the interview below:

He didn't marry me but he supports me

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Ogbodo took to social media to shower praises on her second baby daddy, Bobby Maris.

She shared a series of loved-up photos of them together at her star-studded baby shower ceremony.

Uche declared that despite Bobby not marrying her yet, he is proud of her and supports her as she declared that she would choose him a million times over because he had been there for her

