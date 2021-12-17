The love story of Nollywood stars, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef, is about to get lit even more as they teased their fans with a tell-it-all video

Adedimeji shared a snippet of the romantic session on his Instagram page as the duo spoke passionately about their romantic life

Mo Bimpe revealed that she chose to marry Adedimeji because he loves her, and he has proved it countless times

Popular Yoruba Nollywood lovebirds who will be tying the knot in a few days time, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef are getting their fans drooling ahead of their big day.

Adedimeji shared a snippet of the romantic video on his verified Instagram page as the lovers said some kind words to each other.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are getting set to tie the knot. Credit: @mobimpelateef @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe revealed the reason for agreeing to marry Adedimeji:

"I'm marrying him because he loves me and he has shown it to me so many times and I love him too."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Adejimeji on his part, prophesied good things to their lives as he referred to Mo-Bimpe as his best friend.

"Of course I'm glad and happy that I'm really going to be with my best friend."

He further said he is releasing the tell-it-all session by popular demand.

Watch the snippet of the romantic video below:

Prayers for the couple

Nigerians have reacted to the beautiful video and offered prayers for the lovers.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omoh_miah:

"Bros all your crush will cry very well on that day o."

Alabamar6:

"You guys own no one any explanation. Its your journey, ur ride and ur decisions only. Best wishes dear."

Lambo_.1303:

"May God bless your union av been craving for this between you guys for long ❤️❤️❤️ God will make it an everlasting home with great fruits."

Shukralilah:

"PURE LOVE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ALMIGHTY ALLAH WILL BLESS UR HOME FOREVER AMIN."

Theibukunoluwa1:

"It’s always the zipping up for me."

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo-Bimpe receive prayers from Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng earlier reported that sweethearts, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe visited the Ooni of Ife ahead of their wedding day.

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi showered immense prayers on the celebrity lovers as they prepare for their wedding.

Lateef stressed the importance of prayers which he said is more than likes and retweets. Their fans and colleagues reacted to the video that emerged online.

Source: Legit.ng