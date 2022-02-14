Controversial couple, Anita Joseph and MC Fish, are celebrating their wedding anniversary and the husband has penned a lovely note

The MC who shared an adorable photo revealed the negativity that faced their union when it began

The actress' man also praised her for being a good mother and wife to him as he prayed that their union will continue to be blissful

Popular controversial couple, actress Anita Joseph and MC Fish are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, February 14.

MC fish took to his Instagram page with a post where he appreciated how much the bond he shares with his wife has grown.

Anita Joseph and hubby celebrate wedding anniversary Photo credit: @realmcfish

Source: Instagram

They said we would not last a year

According to MC Fish, when he and Anita got married, people thought that they were faking it and they would not survive the first year.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His note read:

"Two years ago a Yoruba man from ondo state married an Igbo woman from Nsugbe in Anambra,people felt they were faking it , some even said it won’t be possible, others said we wouldn’t survive a year in this marriage of ours , they even said it was a publicity stunt and photo shoot . But yet here we are still going strong."

The happy husband added that despite all the negative words that trailed their marriage, he doesn't know how his life would have been.

"I don’t know how my life would have been if u didn’t come my way but I thank God for the day I met you."

MC Fish then went on to celebrate and praise his queen for being the best for him, and also showered prayers on their union.

"Happy anniversary my queen , you’re a Amazon , a good mother , a good wife , a brilliant entrepreneur, my ride or die, I pray on this day that our union continue to be blissful and joyful in Jesus name .I love you ANITA JOSEPH OLAGUNJU @motherhenanita ❤️❤️❤️

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

Fans, followers and colleagues of the couple dropped sweet messages as they joined in the celebration.

realwarripikin:

"Happy wedding anniversary my Pipo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

princesssalt2:

"E over choke!! Happy anniversary mum and dad!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kimmyjnr:

"Love you both❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary my people ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

maryjohn007:

"Awww beautiful God bless your union always happy anniversary to the Olagunjus ❤️"

solutionislandevents:

"Awwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ May the fire of this union be rekindled with the dawn of each new day, just as the morning dew reawakens the flowers of the field each new day❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

MC Fish shades wife Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph recounted how she met her husband in 2017 and how she had been sceptical about dating him especially after introducing himself as a hypeman.

The actress went on to add how she’s now one that lays in bed with the hypeman and completely loves doing so.

Taking to the comment section, MC Fish teasingly trolled his woman as he enjoined her to try and take a break.

Source: Legit.ng