Korra Obidi and her husband are currently going through a crisis in her marriage and it has been a major source of concern for Nigerians

The dancer and her hubby who recently had their second child have been couple goals to a lot of Nigerians since they got married

While fans are hopeful that Korra's marriage will survive the hit and come back stronger, Legit.ng brings you some of their loved up moments

Korra Obidi and her husband Justin Dean have always been couple goals since they got married.

The couple has always been expressive and shared intimate and special moments on the gram for their thousands of followers.

Korra and her man served couple goals Photo credit: @korraobidi

Korra is a very expressive dancer and what endeared many to her husband is the fact that he did not stifle her and he allowed her to grow in her element.

Despite the fact that they are on the verge of dissolving their marriage, a lot of Nigerians have made reference to how great they always looked together.

A quick look through Korra's page would have you saying "God when". Here are a few photos and videos of Korra and her boo serving couple goals.

1. The birth of Athena

Korra chose to birth her second child at home and her hubby, Justin was on ground to give her all the support she needed.

He proved again like in previous times that he is the perfect and loving partner to the mother of his kids.

According to Justin, it was a life-changing experience for him.

2. Dance partner

As expected, Justin gets all the moves, teases and dance routines before any other person.

This video was one of the many that showed how in tune the couple were and it also got people gushing over them.

Korra shared the beautiful video on Valentine's Day.

3. The anniversary post

On Korra's 4th wedding anniversary, the dancer posted this adorable photo from her wedding ceremony.

It marked the beginning of their beautiful journey which has been blessed with two daughters.

There's no better definition of 'into you' than this photo.

4. The couple game

Just like many people, Korra and Justin played a couple game where they revealed never before known facts.

The video earned Justin huge respect from Nigerians seeing as Korra made the first move.

Fans also gushed over how cute they looked together despite the skin tone contrast.

5. Pregnant together

Instead of chasing after six packs and summer body, Justin decided to carry a pregnancy with his wife.

It's how they both manage to be sweet and funny that's beautiful to see.

Korra has never been shy about being vulnerable with her love for her man or family on social media.

Hopefully, the storm that's over the Deans' household goes away and Korra and her man will continue to serve goals even better than before.

Korra Obidi's husband confronts her

Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean, continued to shock Nigerians with his actions since he announced that he was ending their marriage.

A clip sighted online showed a recording of the Instagram live session of Justin and he was seen emphatically demanding that Korra repeat a statement she made.

The dancer who seemed to be feeding her few weeks old baby at the moment kept asking why he was doing the live video but Justin kept telling her to repeat her statement.

