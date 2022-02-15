Newly married actor, Lateef Adedimeji, also hopped on the Valentine's Day train and he did not disappoint his wife

In a video shared by Adedimeji, he led his wife, Mo Bimpe into a room filled with roses and Valentine-themed balloons

Mo Bimpe definitely enjoyed the gifts, as well as the surprises, and fans could not help but gush over the couple

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, got fans gushing over the Valentine's Day treat he gave his woman, Mo Bimpe.

Like many others, the movie star employed familiar tactics to surprise his wife as well as give her a romantic treat.

Lateef Adedimeji gives wife romantic Valentine's treat Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Spoiling my baby

Adedimeji took to his Instagram page to show how he spoiled his wife Mo Bimpe for the special lover's day.

The video showed the moment the actor, followed by his wife, walked into a well-decorated room filled with red and white balloons, red roses, candles, as well as gifts.

Mo Bimpe was sighted in the clip excitedly dancing as she held a balloon in the middle of the room before she and her man went to dinner.

As expected the couple had several loved up moments as they ate to their fill.

"My baby."

Watch the video below:

Mo thanks her man

Mo Bimpe's comment where she thanked her man for everything he took out time to do was sighted in the sea of 'God when' comments.

mo_bimpe:

"Ose okomi, the love , the gifts , the pampering, everything! Best Val ever, I love you Ade ..may you be blessed and happy forever."

Sweet reactions

its_wonder:

"I thought I've used all the Awwwnnn I have today... Buh with this, I give extra Awwwwnnnn ❤️❤️"

joybarbie__:

"God whennnnnnn."

olaskiomoabuga:

"Which kain oppression be this bayii? ‍♂️"

dayriksclothings:

"Beautiful couple the Lord will continue to bless your home."

lilibon_cakes:

"God bless your union...love the vibes."

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates first birthday as a married man

The popular actor was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues as he turned a new age on February 1.

Adedimeji who had been counting down to his special day shared photos that appeared to have been taken for the occasion.

The young man whose wedding was the talk of the town for days also gushed over the fact that he was celebrating his first birthday as a married man.

