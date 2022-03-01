Nigerian celebrities know how to throw lavish parties at different times of the year, regardless of the occasion or people involved.

From huge halls to expensive coordinated outfits and extravagant themes, Nigerian stars are never to be caught slacking.

Nigerian celebrities like to splurge money on parties and outfits Photo credit: @faithiawilliams/@iam_emoney1/@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

We are just three months into 2022 and the first two months saw lavish spending and doings on social media.

Celebrities like millionaire E-money, and Mercy Aigbe became the talk of the town for several weeks even after their events.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian stars who have thrown lavish parties in January and February.

1. Mercy Aigbe

The actress clocked 44 in January and it was a lavish affair. The mum of two went all out with her outfits, events and her colleagues turned up to celebrate with her.

Mercy rocked different expensive outfits and littered social media with official photos and videos from the star-studded event.

Her huge cake stole the show as many tried to guess how much it must have cost.

2. Cubana Chiefpriest

The celebrity barman tensioned social media when his wife turned a new age. Chiefpriest threw a huge party for his madam in Owerri.

The highlight of the event was Davido's attendance amid the lavish spending that went down.

Chiefpriest also used the opportunity to host friends at his new glasshouse.

3. E-money

E-money's 40th birthday was one that so many people looked forward to, seeing as the billionaire already promised it would be a movie.

Before the birthday, friends of the billionaire already started splurging money and they did not hold back at the birthday party.

E-money went all out with a grand entrance, huge cake and the influential people who attended his event.

4. Faithia Balogun

For Faithia Balogun, she herself stuck to the unusual theme as she threw not one but two birthday parties.

The biggest party, however, was her Faithia unusual bash which was held recently and it was packed with celebrities from all over the entertainment industry.

Faithia herself made a grand entrance to the star-studded party in an Egyptian costume which stirred reactions.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the actress came loaded with cash which they spent on her on the dance floor.

Nigerian celebrities sure know how to party and spend money, we look forward to what more the year has in store for us.

