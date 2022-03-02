Big Brother Naija reality star, Dorathy Bachor, has taken to social media to celebrate her lingerie business

The Lockdown star shared a video montage of how the inspiration for the business came from her famous response in the BBNaija house

Her lingerie brand was launched in 2021 after her exit from the show and has proven to be quite a success

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Dorathy Bachor, has reasons to celebrate as her underwear brand clocked one.

The Lockdown star's lingerie line, My Full Chest, was launched in 2021 and its name was drawn from her famous response to Biggie's question during her time in the house.

The reality star launched her brand in 2021. Photo credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Recall when Ozo was elected Head of House, he chose Dorathy to be his deputy, and when asked by Biggie what her response would be, she said:

"With my full chest."

While celebrating the first anniversary of her lingerie line, Dorathy shared a video montage which comprised of the moment she said the now-famous line and how far her brand has come.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"From a Random slang to a brand ordained by God. 365 days strong, Words cannot express how grateful I am. Thank you to everyone for the support over the year. Excited for the amazing things yet to come."

Watch the clip below:

