E-money finally held his most anticipated birthday party on February 19 and it was indeed a movie

Several celebrities and dignitaries stormed the party but the highlight of the weveningas E-money's grand entrance

E-money, his wife and three sons arrived at the party in a Rolls Royce which excited guests as it came from an underground space

Popular billionaire, E-money bragged that his 40th birthday party would be a movie, and the event was nothing short of that.

As expected, his billionaire friends, celebrities, as well as royalty turned up to celebrate with him in grand style.

E-money makes huge statement at his 40th birthday party Photo credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

E-money with the doings

E-money made a grand entrance with his arrival at the party as he was conveyed into the venue in a Rolls Royce.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not only did he come in the expensive vehicle, but he showed up in the middle of the party via an underground space with his wife and sons.

Everybody at the party whipped out their phones as they struggled to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

so_chima_:

"Shey all this things no go matter for heaven "

alainmaguire7318:

"This is one in class nobody has ever done such birthday in Nigeria, God bless you more I respect you henceforth from today Happy birthday emoney ❤️"

topkakes__n_drinks:

"Money stop nonsense "

claudiuss0001:

"Money is good Long Life E-money."

godschild_spin234:

"Wow wow this is beautiful and lovely."

uncle_jaystudio:

"God punish poverty."

nessavee7:

"He is 40 I am 26 so he is definitely not my mate "

Zubby Michael rains money at E-money's mansion

In a video shared by E-money's big brother, Kcee, actor Zubby Michael was already in the mood to paint the town red with money before the billionaire's birthday party.

The actor changed the atmosphere completely as he threw money into the air while E-money danced to the music playing in the background.

The more the people around hyped him, the more Zubby got gingered to drop money, when the bundles in his hands finished, he reached into the bag and brought out more money.

Source: Legit.ng