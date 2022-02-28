Actress Fathia Balogun went all out to make her birthday party a spectacle to behold for invited guests and others on social media

The Nollywood diva made a grand entrance that featured her arriving at the venue just like an Egyptian princess

The video surfaced online and stirred different reactions with some people saying celebrity birthdays are now becoming competitions

Grand entrances are now a major attraction in high-profile birthday parties and Nollywood’s Fathia Balogun didn’t miss out on giving her guests and fans the thrill of one.

The entertainer who threw a lavish party on Sunday, February 27, stirred reactions online with the concept for her entrance.

Fathia Balogun storms birthday with Egyptian royal servants. Photo: @fathiawilliams/@goldmynetv

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Fathia was ushered into the hall by maidens who were all dressed in white outfits just like Egyptian royal servants.

The ladies, who were about eight in number sprinkled rose petals on the floor as the movie star's son and daughter led her into the hall.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Fathia's entrance sparks reactions on social media

primrosedodo said:

"It’s like this birthday thingy is a competition amongst these actresses congratulations beautiful Faitha."

jennyezekiels said:

"Everybody wants to do pass the other with the birthday thing."

dopemrs_kingsley2 said:

"Competition wan kill una for lagos."

elish_ola said:

"I actually thought it was a wedding."

idebboofficial said:

"Oh my She's just so beautiful. Ahn Ahn...her good genes no be here."

ettannezeuka said:

"We can’t do something classy for once, the person shouting at background spoilt everything."

