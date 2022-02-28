She Looks So Young: Fans Gush Over Faithia Balogun’s Mum As Actress Unveils Her During Unusual Birthday Party
- Faithia Balogun threw a star-studded birthday party on February 27 and highlights from the event has made the rounds on social media
- In a video sighted online, the celebrant's mum was flanked by friends and colleagues on the dancefloor who rained money on her
- Foluke Daramola, Sir Kay Kamoru and a host of others made the aged woman happy on the dancefloor with their lavish spendings
- Fans of the actress could not get over the fact that her mum looks that young despite the fact that she is already 53
Popular Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun, clocked a new age and celebrated her birthday with a star-studded party.
The actress was not the only one who was celebrated, her aged mum also got a fair share of the attention at the event.
Friends and colleagues spray Fathia Balogun's mum
Emotional moment celebrities rain cash on Fathia Balogun's mother during her daughter's 53rd birthday party
In a video sighted on Instagram, Faithia's mum was seen on the dancefloor swaying gently to the sound of the music playing.
She was then joined by two men who started spraying her with crisp naira notes and in a matter of minutes, the floor was filled with money and more people who came through with the spraying.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to video of Faithia Balogun's mum on dancefloor
realemmizy:
"Awwwwn, may our parent live to see us prosper"
abikemustapha:
"This is the part I like most ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
iamhoosh:
"Make dem help mama pack her money o because she go count and count and count when she gets home❤️"
zainysignatures:
"Mama look so beautiful and young imagine daughter celebrating 53years, and mama still look like this. Wow this is Grace. Live long mama❤️❤️"
Mercy Johnson gets emotional as she shares video of 9-year-old Purity backing 4th child, taking care of others
redbutterfly_witty:
"Very nice I love this❤️❤️"
tunmmytommy21:
"She's beautiful"
officialbella_j:
"1 thing I love about urobo women is that they don't age at all❤️❤️"
Faithia Williams makes grand entrance at birthday party
Popular Nigerian actress, Faithia Balogun turned a new age and she marked her birthday in grand style.
On February 5, 2022, the movie star threw a big party for friends and colleagues to celebrate with her on the occasion of her birthday.
The party kicked off in the evening of the chosen date and Faithia had many heads turning after she stepped into the venue with her unique choice of clothing.
The film star dressed up as an Egyptian queen for her party as she gave fans a Cleopatra of Queen Nefertiti kind of look.
