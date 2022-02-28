Faithia Balogun threw a star-studded birthday party on February 27 and highlights from the event has made the rounds on social media

In a video sighted online, the celebrant's mum was flanked by friends and colleagues on the dancefloor who rained money on her

Foluke Daramola, Sir Kay Kamoru and a host of others made the aged woman happy on the dancefloor with their lavish spendings

Fans of the actress could not get over the fact that her mum looks that young despite the fact that she is already 53

Popular Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun, clocked a new age and celebrated her birthday with a star-studded party.

The actress was not the only one who was celebrated, her aged mum also got a fair share of the attention at the event.

FatHias Balogun's mum and her friends on the dancefloor Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

Friends and colleagues spray Fathia Balogun's mum

In a video sighted on Instagram, Faithia's mum was seen on the dancefloor swaying gently to the sound of the music playing.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She was then joined by two men who started spraying her with crisp naira notes and in a matter of minutes, the floor was filled with money and more people who came through with the spraying.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Faithia Balogun's mum on dancefloor

realemmizy:

"Awwwwn, may our parent live to see us prosper"

abikemustapha:

"This is the part I like most ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iamhoosh:

"Make dem help mama pack her money o because she go count and count and count when she gets home❤️"

zainysignatures:

"Mama look so beautiful and young imagine daughter celebrating 53years, and mama still look like this. Wow this is Grace. Live long mama❤️❤️"

redbutterfly_witty:

"Very nice I love this❤️❤️"

tunmmytommy21:

"She's beautiful"

officialbella_j:

"1 thing I love about urobo women is that they don't age at all❤️❤️"

Faithia Williams makes grand entrance at birthday party

Popular Nigerian actress, Faithia Balogun turned a new age and she marked her birthday in grand style.

On February 5, 2022, the movie star threw a big party for friends and colleagues to celebrate with her on the occasion of her birthday.

The party kicked off in the evening of the chosen date and Faithia had many heads turning after she stepped into the venue with her unique choice of clothing.

The film star dressed up as an Egyptian queen for her party as she gave fans a Cleopatra of Queen Nefertiti kind of look.

Source: Legit.ng