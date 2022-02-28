Mercy Aigbe and her hubby, Kazeem Adeoti, were among colleagues who came out to celebrate with Fathia Balogun at her recent 53rd birthday party

The celebrity couple caused a stir online as they were seen on the stage raining cash on fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

Several social media users had different things to say with some people hailing the husband and wife, while others shaded KWAM1

Nollywood actress Fathia Williams was heartily celebrated by friends, family and colleagues in the movie industry on the occasion of her 53rd birthday.

The actress hosted her people to a lavish party and among those who showed up at the star-studded event is actress Mercy Aigbe and her new hubby, Kazeem Adeoti.

Mercy Aigbe and husband spray KWAM1 cash at Fathia Balogun's birthday party.

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment both husband and wife stormed the stage as fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, serenaded the hall with sweet music.

The two went on to rain cash on the musician as he sang their praise and other guests watched the lovely moment play out.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react to video of Mercy Aigbe and hubby

ade.toun.712 said:

"I just dey smile like mumu...... Na this kind God when i want ooooo."

beebahs_apparel said:

"They Look Lovely Together ."

__ecnerolf said:

"Fuji musicians ehn Naa who dey reign them go hype."

olajide_ptd said:

"Awon alatenuje musician ."

hommolle said:

"If you follow musicians mouth . Alhaji don hail Gentry well we’ll before oooo."

_2.7.0.7 said:

"Una dey call this couple goal, if e happen to you or person closer to you, you go know wassup."

Colleagues rain cash on Fathia Balogun's mother

Legit.ng reported that the star-studded birthday of Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun tensioned fans on social media.

The party that had a number of major players in the movie industry got to an emotional point where the actress' mother came up on stage.

The aged woman was dancing to music at her daughter's as the celebrities joined her to spray her with naira notes.

