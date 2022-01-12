Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has denied claims that he is rejoicing over Mompha’s re-arrest

Taking to social media, the crossdresser penned down a lengthy note where he spoke on his true friendship for Mompha

Bobrisky also made it known to Mompha that he was standing by him and wished him well with his affairs

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has shown his support for Mompha despite his re-arrest by the EFCC.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky quickly shut down claims that he was rejoicing over Mompha’s arrest owing to their recent fall out that was publicized on social media.

Bobrisky shared a photo of Mompha on his page and described their friendship as a pure and true one.

Bobrisky stands by Mompha despite his EFCC re-arrest. Photos: @bobrisky222

According to the crossdresser, he does not joke with friendship and he is the kind of person who would stay with a friend till their death.

Not stopping there, Bob added that Mompha is fine where he is and he would soon come on social media to address people.

He wrote:

“I’m that friend that stand till death cos my friendship with you is d purest !!!!! I know wherever you are right now you are fine. Have always know you as a strong man not d weak. Many people try everything to break us cos they don’t understand d friendship, well it’s their business and their opinion. Just imagine reading some comments on blogs saying bobrisky will be somewhere laughing and dancing after d news of ur re arrest broke out. You all know don’t know me lol. I value friendship more than my life. I’m here to tell you all that Mompha is fine. He will address you all soon. Have a great day.”

See his post below:

Fans’ reactions

Ladyque_1:

“A friend that exposes you when you argue isn’t a good friend. Bob rest.”

Symplychi_oma:

“Bob and clout 5 & 6.”

Mrpresidennnt:

“Make we forget cruise Bob is actually a loyal friend to the core until her head touch then she go change am for you.”

Hvmplaylist:

“This two are dating secretly.”

Mizkimoraprecious:

“Did I just read u value friendship more than your life??? She’s really a very good man. Justice for papa Barbie friendship.”

Kxngrivo:

“This one na mompha woman leader .”

Way_too.pretty:

“She don start mouth go Dey run like tap water.”

Hmm.

I'm hurt - Bobrisky speaks his friendship with Mompha

Crossdresser Idris Okunenye aka Bobrisky has taken to social media to speak about the betrayal from his ex-friend and popular socialite Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Writing on his Snapchat page, the crossdresser explained that he has finally given up on friendships after coming to the realization that he is never lucky.

He went on to detail some of his personal experiences with Mompha back when they were still friends and on good terms.

