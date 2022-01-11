Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau, has now disclosed that she is no longer with her husband, Joseph Ameh

In a video posted on Instagram, Kaffy broke the news while revealing that separation does not have to be toxic

According to Kaffy, her marriage did not work out the way they had hoped and they had to go their separate ways

Veteran Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau, is no longer with her husband and father of two kids, Joseph Ameh.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Kaffy broke this news to fans on social media.

Dancer Kaffy and husband part ways. Photos: @kaffydance, @papiijameh



In a video posted online, the popular dancer noted that divorce or separation did not have to be toxic because marriage is a beautiful thing and an alignment of purpose.

Kaffy said that she has always wanted to see her ex-husband be the best version of himself and that breaking off their marriage was to see that they both grew into what they are really supposed to be.

See her video below:

Nigerians react

Coachhopewell:

“That part!!!! “I’ve always wanted to see the best version of him!” - I ❤️ your heart @kaffydance God bless you both to be the BEST co-parents! You all got this from one coparent to another. .”

Mr.commonsense_:

“A more decent way, but may our marriages not break even in the midst of all these common sense!”

Florishohabuike:

“See nobody even know say they are not together anymore that’s maturity.”

Travis_gram__melanin:

“If the OONI of IFE can humbly CHOP his breakfast, drink water drop cup, e no RUN kitikiti, e no RUN katakata, WHO ARE YOU.”

Fheytii:

“Sorry her marriage crashed but this is the kind of positivity is what we need not insulting each other.”

Ogojoshua:

“Wetin dey occur. People are tired of the norm.my mama and papa dey try biko.”

Travis_gram__melanin:

“But na una dey always shout MARRY YOUR BEST FRIEND....now BEST FRIEND don Serve you breakfast, lunch n dinner.”

Hmm.

