US President Donald Trump issued a threat to target Nigeria if the government "continues to allow the killing of Christians"

Insecurity in Africa's most populous country has become a very serious threat to its peaceful and harmonious co-existence

A spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, said on Wednesday, December 3, that Trump’s initial outburst contributed to an increase in attacks in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, has claimed that insecurity in Nigeria escalated following recent remarks made by United States (US) President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 3, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, monitored by Legit.ng, Bwala acknowledged that the country is going through a difficult period.

The Nigerian presidency's Daniel Bwala shares how Donald Trump’s initial remarks reportedly fueled attacks on Christians in Nigeria. Photo credits: @BwalaDaniel, @PeterObi

The presidential spokesperson said:

“There are two theories behind the incessant security problems in Nigeria. The first is that as an election cycle approaches, these incidents tend to occur back-to-back.

“But there is an even stronger theory being discussed lately: after Donald Trump’s initial outburst, we began to witness repeated security incidents. Some people think it may be an attempt to justify talk of a possible military intervention in Nigeria."

Presidency denies negotiating with terrorists

In the same interview, Bwala said the federal government does not negotiate with terrorists because ransom payments ultimately embolden criminal groups by providing financial resources for weapons and operations.

Bwala said the complexity of Nigeria’s security situation sometimes forces governments to make difficult decisions.

Commenting on the release of recently abducted schoolchildren in the northern region, Bwala said several factors can influence the release of kidnap victims, including fear by abductors that holding on to captives could expose them to greater danger.

The presidential aide insisted that the federal government neither paid for the release of the Kebbi schoolgirls nor intends to pay for abductees in the future. He added that the administration remains focused on resolving insecurity, saying “our eye is on the ball”.

'Tinubu’s past call justified' - Bwala

Furthermore, Bwala justified his principal’s call for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s resignation in 2014 over the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls.

Bwala argued that the security situation under Jonathan was markedly worse, claiming that terrorists had gained territorial control in some communities and were even collecting taxes from residents.

Daniel Bwala defends Bola Tinubu’s 2014 criticism of Goodluck Jonathan over the Chibok girls’ abduction. Photo credits: Goodluck Jonathan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Defending the Tinubu administration’s current approach, the presidential aide reiterated that the Federal Government maintains a strict stance against negotiating with kidnappers.

'FG to name terrorism financiers' - Bwala

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bwala disclosed that the federal government will soon reveal the identities of individuals and networks responsible for financing terrorism in the country.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member stated that the Tinubu administration is already taking “far-reaching decisions” on national security, which will soon become clear to Nigerians.

He said the current administration is intensifying its efforts to counter the terrorists' threat and will soon expose those financing and enabling terrorist activities across the country.

