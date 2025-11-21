Okon Lagos has reacted to the judgment passed on Nnamdi Kanu, joining other Nigerians in reviewing the case

The Igbo leader was sentenced to life imprisonment, and many have expressed their views on the sad news

Fans agreed with Okon Lagos after reading the message he sent to the president about the controversial topic

Nollywood actor Ime Bishop Umoh, better known as Okon Lagos, has reacted to the judgment passed on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader was sentenced to life imprisonment after years of trial in court.

In a post on his Instagram page, the movie star shared a memo he wrote to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Okon Lagos, he was not surprised by the verdict given to Kanu, noting that it was a political solution involving clemency (mercy or leniency) and a state pardon.

Okon Lagos speaks about northern criminals

In the same post, Okon Lagos pointed out that some repented terrorists from the northern part of Nigeria had been pardoned and even enlisted into the Nigerian army.

He added that if such leniency could be extended to convicted criminals, the same gesture should be given to Nnamdi Kanu.

Okon Lagos appealed to the president, addressing him respectfully and urging him to balance the scales.

He added that President Tinubu should demonstrate more class than past leaders. The comic actor expressed confidence that the president would listen to his plea.

This is not the first time Okon Lagos has sent a message to the president about national issues.

A few months ago, he made a passionate appeal regarding the US-China trade war, suggesting that the president leverage the ongoing situation to attract luxury brand factories to Nigeria.

He also highlighted the country’s potential as a manufacturing hub at that time.

How fans reacted to Okon Lagos' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor to the president. Many people agreed with him while sharing their take about the controversy about the topic. Here are comments below:

@lionqueenofficial shared:

"For two days now I haven’t been able to get out of bed. My spirit is broken. Nigeria is taking away the will to even try. It’s one bad news after the other. I am vexed to my bones. It feels like it’s a crime to be a Nigerian now."

@aemaekaaar reacted:

"You'll push the masses to a point you'll no longer be able to push dem."

@zikberts commented:

"Mehn,you are a very well informed man my dear.""

@officialblessingnwankwo1 shared:

"There was a country."

